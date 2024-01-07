Genoa – Another day of accidents in the city. The most serious occurred in the late afternoon today in Pontedecimo, when around 6.30pm a car and a motorcycle they clashed on the Tullio Barbieri bridge. The one who fared the worst was the centaur, a 20-year-old man, who was thrown from the saddle and ended up on the ground. In the fall he suffered serious injuries to his legs and was hospitalized at San Martino. The scooter instead ended up in the Polcevera stream. The accident section of the local police was also on site and carried out investigations to ascertain the causes.

Still in Pontedecimo, however, there was a collision between three cars, one of which overturned. Fortunately, the consequences of those on board were not serious. And only a forty-year-old was transported at Galliera in code yellow. The others were treated on site.

A sixty-year-old woman also ended up at Galliera, under yellow code, who fell from her scooter after colliding with a car in Corso Carbonara in Castelletto.