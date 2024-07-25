There car inspection has a very specific expiry date and time rules to keep in mind. This is a periodic monitoring to check the Vehicle status and the ability to continue to drive on our roads. It is important to know that if you drive with an expired MOT you risk a hefty fine.

Let’s see how to do it car inspection check.

Expiration check

To check the Expiry of the revision check the coupon found behind the Vehicle Registration Card Booklet. Or online on the Motorist Portal. If we discover that we have the expired revision we must do it by the last day of the month in which the inspection was carried out.

On the inspection coupon there is the inspection expiry date

Car MOT check, check how often it expires

To avoid getting a fine for an expired MOT, let’s see now How often should the MOT check be carried out?

New vehicle and used vehicle over 4 years old | On a new vehicle the inspection must be done for the first time after four years from the first registration and subsequently every two. For example, a car registered on December 12, 2023 must be subjected to inspection within December 31, 2027. After the first review, the deadline becomes two yearscounted from the date of the previous inspection. For example, a car inspected on December 20, 2027 must be verified by 31 December 2029. The date of first registration is in the first quadrant of the vehicle registration document after letter (B). The date of the last revision is indicated in the adhesive coupon which is placed in the booklet by the centre that carried it out.

Here’s what the law says: “must be arranged within four years from the date of first registration and subsequently every two years, the inspection of cars, motor vehicles used for the transport of goods or for special use with a total mass when fully loaded not exceeding 3.5 tonnes and motor vehicles for mixed transport. Since 2003, these deadlines also apply to motorcycles and mopeds”.

Always have your car checked for MOT to avoid surprises at the checkpoint

The classic carsthat is, those over thirty years old or belonging to a historical register must undergo review every two yearsin the same way as for other vehicles.

Online inspection check inspection expiry date Motorist Portal

Revisions can be made in more than 5,000 authorized workshops or in all the offices of the Vehicle registration. To check the latest revision online, you can consult the website of Automotive Portal of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport where the data of the revisions carried out after 1 June 2018 are available. Here you need to click on the menu “Check Last Revision”enter the type of vehicle (car, motorcycle, moped or trailer), the license plate number and finally resolve a Security Captcha code.

Check Last MOT on the Motorist Portal

Once you have entered the required data, just click on “Research” to find out if the vehicle in question is in compliance with the car inspection. On the Motorist Portal it is also possible to find out the real km of the cara very useful piece of information if we are negotiating the purchase of a used vehicle.

Car inspection expiry, exceptions

The general rule on the expiry of car inspections has some very specific exceptions. Some vehicles by law must be reviewed annuallyor those intended for the transport of people with number of seats greater than nine including the driver’s.

More frequent MOT checks for vehicles carrying more than 9 people

Then again the motor vehicles used for transport of goods or special uses with a total laden mass exceeding 3.5 tonnes, trailers with a gross laden mass exceeding 3.5 tonnesof the Taxifrom the ambulancesof the vehicles used for rental with driver and atypical vehicles.

Inspection certificate or coupon

After having done the review, the workshops are required to issue a certificate which certifies the control. On this document there are two types of information: car identification data (or of the motorbike) and outcome information of the control. Below is all the data on the car inspection certificate:

the vehicle’s registration plate;

the chassis number;

the category of the vehicle;

the mileage recorded at the time of the inspection;

the date and place of the review;

the name of the centre that carried out the audit;

the outcome of the check;

the date of the next inspection or the expiry date of the current certificate.

The vehicle’s mileage is also on the MOT certificate

