protesters In Israel they were run over without mercy for a truck during mass protests in the country against the approval of the controversial judicial reform bill.

In the video you can see how a group with flags held high blocked a highway, while one vehicle waits detained, another launches against protesters in the place.

At least 3 people were injured, who currently receive medical, while the police announced that the suspect of the heinous crime has already been arrested.

The Israeli Parliament approves the first law of the controversial judicial reform

the knesset (Israeli Parliament) today definitively approved the law that annuls the doctrine of reasonableness, the first law of the legislative package of the controversial judicial reform promoted by the Government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

The law it went ahead with 64 votes in favor – all the deputies from the government coalition parties – and zero against, since the 56 deputies from the opposition block were absent from the vote.

The doctrine of reasonableness, now annulled, allowed the Supreme Court to review and revoke government decisions or appointments and is seen by the protest movement as a fundamental democratic guarantee against abuses of power, according to what was reported by EFE.

“We have taken the first step in the important historical process of correcting the legal system and restoring the powers that were taken away from the government and the Knesset for many years,” Justice Minister Yariv Levin, the architect of judicial reform, said after the law was passed.