The data from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility speak for themselves: 138,927 cars were registered in June compared to 127,232 in the same month of the previous year, with an increase of 9.19%. It would seem a positive figure (in the first six months of the year 841,343 cars were registered against 684,262 in the same period of 2022, therefore with a +22.96%) but in reality it is worrying because the car market comes from no less than eight “growths ” double digits with 40.78% in March and 29.21% in April. In short, are we facing a sudden stop?

All the data in the infographics – June 2023

The first warning signs

The warning signs are there. Indeed, the monthly survey conducted by the Centro Studi Promotor at the end of June on a representative sample of dealers shows that in June 86% of the dealers questioned consider the level of orders low, while in January the corresponding percentage was 41%. This means that the brilliant results of the first half are largely due to the order book which expanded due to the production difficulties of the car manufacturers due to the lack of indispensable components, while the elimination of the backlog of demand is not accompanied by a growth in the acquisition of new orders .

“From the same source – explain al Promoter Studies Center Concerns emerge from dealers about the price levels reached by cars. 71% of those questioned state that prices are high and 31% believe they will continue to rise. On the other hand, again from our survey it emerges that 77% of dealers expect the market to be stable or growing for the next three/four months, while only 23% expect a drop in registrations”.

The ranking of the Italian market by brands

Finished growth

Alarming tones also from pare di DataForce: “Although the plus sign was widely expected at the end of the half-year”, comments Salvatore Saladino, Country Manager of Dataforce Italia, “I detect a clear signal of flattening growth, with the old order queue now almost filled and with a new order book which languishes. But above all the evidence that private individuals can no longer afford the cars that European manufacturers offer combined with the other evidence that the electric car here remains confined to a small elite of people who, by income and social image, can e he wants to distinguish himself from everyone else”. The analysis by Roberto Vavassori, President of Amphia: “In June 2023 – he explains – the Italian car market remains positive, but records a more contained growth (+9.2%), compared with a sluggish June 2022 (-15%). The figure for 2019 remains distant, the last almost normal year for sales in the sector, with over 19% of sales to be recovered. In the summer months, registrations follow a natural downward trend, not to mention that potential buyers are conditioned by the expectation of the announced remodulation of the incentives currently in force for the purchase of very low and zero emission cars which it is essential to implement at the as soon as possible, to stimulate demand and accelerate the renewal of the vehicle fleet from a green perspective”.

Top 50 ranking

Good news from the electric car

But there is something positive. And it concerns electric cars: in June, the share of ECVs (ie ‘pure’ electrics and plug-in hybrids) rose significantly. This is thanks to improved product availability and end-of-quarter commercial practices as BEVs (pure electric) rise to 4.4% and plug-ins to 5.4%, for an overall ECV share of 9.8%. Of course, the president is right.Unrae Michele Crisci when he says that “we are still far from the objectives of the energy transition, but it is still possible to recover the accumulated delay and accelerate the decarbonisation process by finally intervening on the open front of the taxation of company cars for mixed use, on the distortions of the 2022-24 scheme incentives for low-emission cars, on the intensification and maximum diffusion of recharging infrastructures”. But something is moving. On the other hand, the fact that we have now reached the “finish line” of 200,000 electric cars on the road (to be precise, we are at 199,779) should not be underestimated. “The pace of the increase – they comment to Motus-E – remains too weak compared to the other major European countries. In June, 6,156 full electric cars were registered in the peninsula (+3% compared to the same month in 2022), with the first half closing with an increase of 31.9% to 32,684 units”.