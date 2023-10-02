ARTICLE UPDATING

The car market in Italy continues to fly: last month 136,283 cars were registered, with an increase of 22.8% compared to September 2022, which in turn was +5.4% compared to the year before. Everything OK? More or less: we are far from pre-covid levels and then the month just ended is still 4.9% below September 2019.

In any case, the final balance of the first nine months shows us registrations at 1,176,882 units, therefore over 200,000 cars more than the period January-September 2022 (+20.6%), but still with 300,000 cars less (-20, 3%) from the same period in 2019. Not only that: these triumphant numbers are influenced by the fact that today cars ordered several months ago and still awaiting delivery are arriving for registration.

“Among the fuel systems – they explain to Unrae, the foreign manufacturers’ association – the petrol engine gains 1/3 of the volumes and rises by more than 2 points to 29.3% of the total in the month (28.2% cumulatively). Diesel lost just under 300 registered cars, stopping at 15.5% share (-3.8 pp, 18.7% in the 9 months, -1.6 pp). LPG grows in volume, losing 0.7 points of share, to 8% of the total (8.9% in 9 months), while methane stops at 0.1% both in the month and cumulatively. Hybrids are close to 40% of the total preferences (39.5% and +3.8 pp and 35.7% in the 9 months), with 11.0% for “full” hybrids and 28.5% for the “mild” hybrids. The share of BEVs fell by almost 1 point to 3.6% in September (3.9% cumulatively), while PHEVs stopped at 4.0% (4.5% in the 9 months)”.

But the problem of km0 which distorts all the findings should not be underestimated either: “The market continues to be drugged by car registrations – comments Laura Gobbini, Project management Data Analyst at Dataforce Italia – while the real market shows some signs of slowing down, especially in the rental sector. The September numbers speak for themselves: +92% of km0 and +17% of the rest of the market, with long-term rental slowing down due to the exhaustion of the order queue, while short-term rental slows down due to seasonality. The only positive sign: the private channel grew more than the market average in September. But families don’t buy electric cars: they always focus on petrol or, at most, gas-powered cars.”

The dealers are also critical: “The numbers achieved in the month just ended – explains Adolfo De Stefani Cosentino, President of Federauto, the Federation of car dealers – were certainly conditioned by the constraints linked to the closing of the third quarter and the achievement of the objectives imposed on the Networks for obtaining volume bonuses and maintaining market shares, he declares «As we have already been witnessing for some months, the collection of orders, especially for low-emission vehicles, is contracting because the electrification of vehicles, such as known, it is encountering many obstacles, including economic and infrastructural ones. The stasis on the front of green private demand, as a result of the indecision in purchases by families, the growth of final prices and the weakening of real incomes”, continues De Stefani “is therefore determining a growing race for the registrations of the last three days of the month: commercial pressure on many sales networks is reaching warning levels. In September, net of car registrations, the size of the real market – that of ‘real’ customers – would have been lower and the growth rate decidedly more modest”.

Among other things – reports Gian Primo Quagliano, president of the Centro Studi Promotor – another phenomenon that is anything but positive is also taking place. Scrapping of used cars has been decreasing since 2021. It is a phenomenon probably linked to the shortages in the supply of a part of the new cars requested by the market, shortages which, on the one hand, lead to postponing the replacement of cars already in operation and, on the other, determine an increase in the demand for used cars also for cars that in normal times were scrapped. The consequence of this situation is that the fleet on the road is growing. In 2022 it well exceeded the 40 million threshold (to be precise 40,213,061 cars) and in 2023 it continues to grow.