The Italian car market continues to grow. In February – according to data from the Ministry of Transport – registrations were 130,365, 17.5% more than in the same month of 2022. In the first two months of the year, a total of 258,689 cars were sold, with an increase of 18.2% on the same period last year.

After the favorable vote of the European Parliament al ban on the sale of new cars with endothermic engines starting from 2035while awaiting the vote of the European Council, which promises to be controversial, Michele Crisci, President of UNRAE, the association that represents foreign car manufacturers in Italy, reiterated: “The automotive industry is ready to take up the challenge of zero emissions by applying the principle of technological neutrality. But this goal can only be achieved through stable and planned coordination between industry, market and institutions and through the necessary support”. Without these conditions, Italy risks becoming the rear in Europe and turning into a second-class country, with serious industrial and employment problems: “Italian industry must be defended and relaunched not with protectionist actions, even of a commercial nature, but by creating the conditions to bring it technologically up to par with other European and global companies. Our country does not deserve to lose this opportunity for growth and development”, underlines Michele Crisci.

Based on the elements available – according to Gian Primo Quagliano, president of the Centro Studi Promotor – it can be assumed that the ongoing recovery will continue and that therefore the market could close 2023 around the level indicated by the Centro Studi Promotor in its press conference on 26 January, i.e. at 1,500,000, but the The appointment with normality for the car market is still far off. And this means that the vehicle fleet is destined to age further with all that this entails in terms of traffic safety and pollution.

The picture it paints, however, is tragic Paul ScudieriPresident of ANFIA: “Despite the positive start of 2023 – he explains – the scenario for the automotive sector as a whole – already affected by energy price increases, inflation, the semiconductor and logistics crisis – remains very challenging, even in the face of the possible consequences of the regulatory proposals currently under discussion at European level. The recent proposal for a regulation on the new Euro 7 standards for light and heavy vehicles – which adds to the recently revised regulation on the reduction of CO2 emissions for cars and vans, whose approval process we are closely following, with the meeting of Coreper scheduled for next 3 March, and the proposed revision of the European regulation on the reduction of CO2 emissions from industrial vehicles – is in fact incongruous and extremely burdensome for the supply chain”.