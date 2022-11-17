New car sales ad October 2022 confirm the trend positive of the past months, marking a good omen +14.1% with 910,753 unitsagainst 798,505 of October 2021. In the first ten months, however, the account is still in the red, with 9,181,660 registrationsequal to -7.8% and a deficit of approximately 780,000 vehicles compared to 9,960,682 units registered in January-October 2021. The figure for the electric cars sold with Italy at 8%against 32.5% in Germany,

Cars sold in Europe October 2022

In Europe in October 2022 they were sold 910,753 cars. Last month’s growth was the third after thirteen consecutive declines. Until July, the Western European market was indeed in deep red with a decrease compared to January-July 2021 of 13.3%.

New car sales data as of October 2022 in Europe

To August there was the first positive sign with a growth of 3.4% compared to the same month of 2021 followed by a growth, still on the same month of the previous year, of 7.9% in September and now from the growth of 14.1% in October.

Shifting the focus to the first ten months of 2022, the balance is negative, with 780,000 fewer vehicles compared to 9,960,682 registered units a January-October 2021.

Car sales Germany, France and Spain, Italy and UK

The balance of auto sales in the month of October was positive in all five major markets: ranging from +5.5% of Franceto the +11.7% of Spain, +14.6% in Italy, +16.8% of Germanyup to the notable +26.4% of the United Kingdom.

Italy is also growing in October 2022: +14.6%

In the cumulative of the first 10 months, however, all are still with a negative sign, e Italy (-13.8%) remains tail light, behind a Germany (-5.5%), United Kingdom (-5.6%), Spain (-5.8%) And France (-10.3%). However, our market retains fourth place for the number of registrations both in the month and in the period.

There is no recovery compared to 2019

In any case if we compare these data with those of the 2019that is to say before the Covid 19 pandemicthe Western European car market in the first ten months of this year still suffers from drop of 31.1%.

Electric car sales in Europe October 2022

As for i vehicles on tap (ECV)Italy also stands out in October as the last market among the big five, with a share of8.3% of the total registered in the month, which compares with the 32.5% of Germanythe 22.4% of Francethe 21.4% of the UK and the 10.1% of Spain.

In Italy, sales of electric cars on tap do not take off

In comparing the various countries on the development of public electric recharging infrastructures, it should be noted that, according to the data published by UNRAE on the number of public charging points every 100 km of roads (calculated on the basis of EAFO and ERF data), Italy ranks in 14th position in the European ranking, with 6.1 charging points against the 8.2 of the European average.

DATA SOURCE UNRAE

