The car market has seen a boom before the festive season. Although festivals are starting this month, but people have started shopping since last month. Maruti Suzuki has sold a bumper in September. The company has sold 1 lakh 48 thousand vehicles. Along with this, many companies are also offering discount offers on their cars. Let us know which cars of Maruti have earned tremendous money last month.

Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback

Maruti’s car was well received by the customers and in terms of earnings, this car was number one. In September, 22,643 units of this car were sold. The price of this five-seater car ranges from 5.19 lakhs to 8.02 lakhs. These cars are available in 6 color options and seven variants in the market.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno sold around 19,433 units in September. The price of this car ranges from 5.70 lakhs to 9.03 lakhs. The Baleno is available in 9 variants and 5 color options.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

The company sold 18,246 Maruti Suzuki Alto in September. Alto prices start from 2.95 lakhs to 4.41 lakhs.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R comes at number four in this list. Last month, the car sold 17,581 units. The starting price of this car ranges from 4.51 lakh to 6.00 lakh. This car is available in 14 variants in the market.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

After this comes the number of Maruti Suzuki Dzire. In September, 13, 988 units of this car were sold. Maruti’s car is available in 5 variants in the market. Its price starts from 5.89 lakh to 8. 81 lakh.

Hyundai giving discounts

Hyundai is offering discounts on many of its cars. Hyundai’s Grand i10 NIOS petrol and diesel models are getting direct benefits of 25 thousand. This car is getting 3 years of road assistance and up to 5 years of warranty. At the same time, Hyundai’s Grand i10 BS6 has a discount of up to 60 thousand, with a cash discount of 40 thousand and an exchange bonus of 15 thousand and government employees of 5 thousand are getting a discount.

