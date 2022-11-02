Continued growth on a monthly basis of the car market in Italy. In October, registrations in the sector in our country recorded an increase of 14.6% compared to the same period last year, reaching 115,827 registrations against 101,103 units in October 2021 which had closed with a decrease of 36%. However, the positive remains a bittersweet figure if we analyze the partial data of 2022: in fact, since January the Italian market has reached 1,091,894 registrations, equal to 175,000 cars less than in the same period of 2021 with a decrease of -13.8 %.

“The fragility of the global scenario and the risk of a technical recession in the last part of the year – has analyzed Michele Crisci, President of UNRAE – they should also impact on the automotive sector, leading it to close 2022 with approximately 1,300,000 registrations, -10.8% on 2021 and 158,000 units less, a volume equal to that of an all-time low recorded in 2013 with 1,304,000 cars “. Crisci then also looked to the future, already thinking about what could be expected in 2023 when “The economic stagnation and the effects of the technical recession at the start of the year will depress the results of 2023 which should remain on a subdued volume estimated by us at 1,400,000 units, + 7.7% on 2022”.

Between power supplies, petrol and diesel show an excellent growth trend, with the petrol engine rising to 27.4% (+1.6 pp and 27.7% in January-October) and the diesel at 18.7% (+0.6 pp and 20.1% in the cumulative). LPG is also back on the rise, to 8.8% share in the month (+1.1 pp and 8.6% in 10 months), while natural gas drops to 0.4% of the total (0.9% in the cumualto). Hybrids are always dynamic, rising to 36.3% of preferences (34.1% in January-October); with 9.9% for “full” hybrids and 26.4% for “mild” hybrids. Plug-in cars recovered, returning to 5.2% share in October (5.0% in the cumulative), while BEVs lost almost half of the volumes, dropping to 3.1% (-3.8 pp), on quotas of historical minimum (3.6% in 10 months).

Also in October a generalized growth characterizes i segments, with the exception of city cars which lose 1/4 of their registrations, stopping at 14.8% share (-7.8 pp and 15.3% in the cumulative). Small cars rose to 39.2% (39.6% in January-October); segment C recovers almost 2 points, to 29.4%, in line with 29.6% of the cumulative, segment D rises to 14.3%, E to 2% and the top of the range remains stable at 0.4%. Between the bodywork, in the month the crossovers confirmed the leadership with 44.2% of preferences (42.8% in the cumulative), in second place the sedans which dropped to 38.3% (40.1% in 10 months). Off-road vehicles remained essentially stable at 10.6%, in line with the cumulative.