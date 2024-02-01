The car market of 2024 ended with 141,946 new registrationsrecording an increase of +10.6% compared to January 2023. The estimate for the whole of 2024 is 1,600,000 registrationsrepresenting approx 34,000 more units compared to 2023. This corresponds to a slight growth of 2.1%, but still far from pre-pandemic levels (-16.5% compared to 2019).
Car market, sales data in Italy 2024 [provvisori]
Update of car market data in Italy. There Fiat Panda it was the best-selling car at the beginning of 2024 with 11,149 registrationsfollowed by Dacia Sandero and from Citroen C3.
|POS
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Fiat
|Panda
|11,149
|2
|Dacia
|Sandero
|6,617
|3
|Citroën
|C3
|4,697
|4
|Jeeps
|Avenger
|4,389
|5
|Lance
|Ypsilon
|3,910
|6
|Toyota
|Yaris Cross
|3,788
|7
|Peugeot
|2008
|3,289
|8
|Volkswagen
|T-Roc
|3,258
|9
|Peugeot
|208
|3,059
|10
|Dacia
|Duster
|3,016
|11
|Ford
|Puma
|2,835
|12
|Renault
|Captur
|2,484
|13
|Renault
|Clio
|2,354
|14
|Mg
|ZS
|2,321
|15
|Opel
|Race
|2,275
|16
|Nissan
|Qashqai
|2.109
|17
|Fiat
|500
|2,093
|18
|Fiat
|500X
|2,003
|19
|Kia
|Sports
|1,853
|20
|Toyota
|Yaris
|1,665
|21
|BMW
|X1
|1,660
|22
|Opel
|Mokka
|1,657
|23
|Alfa Romeo
|Tonal
|1,631
|24
|Volkswagen
|Polo shirt
|1,572
|25
|Jeeps
|Compass
|1,505
|26
|Jeeps
|Renegade
|1,487
|27
|Audi
|A3
|1,423
|28
|Nissan
|Juke
|1,404
|29
|Audi
|Q3
|1,313
|30
|Hyundai
|i10
|1,288
|31
|Toyota
|C-HR
|1,274
|32
|Ford
|Kuga
|1,263
|33
|Toyota
|Aygo
|1,242
|34
|Citroën
|C3 Aircross
|1,143
|35
|BMW
|X3
|1,130
|36
|Audi
|Q2
|1,084
|37
|Suzuki
|Vitara
|1,081
|38
|Volkswagen
|Tiguan
|1,078
|39
|Volkswagen
|T-Cross
|1,015
|40
|Mercedes
|GLA
|1,002
|41
|Ford
|Focus
|984
|42
|Suzuki
|Ignis
|964
|43
|Toyota
|Rav4
|940
|44
|BMW
|Series 1
|936
|45
|Peugeot
|3008
|916
|46
|Hyundai
|i20
|914
|47
|Ford
|Fiesta
|880
|48
|Volvo
|XC40
|864
|49
|DR
|DR 5.0
|859
|50
|Audi
|Q5
|845
TO January 2024new car registrations in Italy have reached 141,946 units, recording an increase of 10.6% compared to the same period of the previous year (128,329 registrations). In the month, 38% of the market was registered.
Cars registered by Homes and dealersincluding those for use rentalrepresented 7.9% of monthly sales, suffering a decline of -4.6% compared to January 2023.
