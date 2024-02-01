The car market of 2024 ended with 141,946 new registrationsrecording an increase of +10.6% compared to January 2023. The estimate for the whole of 2024 is 1,600,000 registrationsrepresenting approx 34,000 more units compared to 2023. This corresponds to a slight growth of 2.1%, but still far from pre-pandemic levels (-16.5% compared to 2019).

Update of car market data in Italy. There Fiat Panda it was the best-selling car at the beginning of 2024 with 11,149 registrationsfollowed by Dacia Sandero and from Citroen C3.

POS BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Fiat Panda 11,149 2 Dacia Sandero 6,617 3 Citroën C3 4,697 4 Jeeps Avenger 4,389 5 Lance Ypsilon 3,910 6 Toyota Yaris Cross 3,788 7 Peugeot 2008 3,289 8 Volkswagen T-Roc 3,258 9 Peugeot 208 3,059 10 Dacia Duster 3,016 11 Ford Puma 2,835 12 Renault Captur 2,484 13 Renault Clio 2,354 14 Mg ZS 2,321 15 Opel Race 2,275 16 Nissan Qashqai 2.109 17 Fiat 500 2,093 18 Fiat 500X 2,003 19 Kia Sports 1,853 20 Toyota Yaris 1,665 21 BMW X1 1,660 22 Opel Mokka 1,657 23 Alfa Romeo Tonal 1,631 24 Volkswagen Polo shirt 1,572 25 Jeeps Compass 1,505 26 Jeeps Renegade 1,487 27 Audi A3 1,423 28 Nissan Juke 1,404 29 Audi Q3 1,313 30 Hyundai i10 1,288 31 Toyota C-HR 1,274 32 Ford Kuga 1,263 33 Toyota Aygo 1,242 34 Citroën C3 Aircross 1,143 35 BMW X3 1,130 36 Audi Q2 1,084 37 Suzuki Vitara 1,081 38 Volkswagen Tiguan 1,078 39 Volkswagen T-Cross 1,015 40 Mercedes GLA 1,002 41 Ford Focus 984 42 Suzuki Ignis 964 43 Toyota Rav4 940 44 BMW Series 1 936 45 Peugeot 3008 916 46 Hyundai i20 914 47 Ford Fiesta 880 48 Volvo XC40 864 49 DR DR 5.0 859 50 Audi Q5 845 Ranking of best-selling cars in 2024

TO January 2024new car registrations in Italy have reached 141,946 units, recording an increase of 10.6% compared to the same period of the previous year (128,329 registrations). In the month, 38% of the market was registered.

Cars registered by Homes and dealersincluding those for use rentalrepresented 7.9% of monthly sales, suffering a decline of -4.6% compared to January 2023.

UNRAE DATA SOURCE

