The car market in 2023 appears to be growing compared to the last few years marked by the post-Covid economic crisis. In the first eight months of 2023, the cumulative growth was 20.3% with 1,040,560 new vehicles compared to 865,084 in January-August 2022, but with 285,000 fewer cars compared to the same period of 2019 (-21.5%).

Car market, sales data in Italy 2023 [provvisori agosto 2023]

Data update of the car market in Italy. The best-selling car in Italy in 2023 until August 2023 is the Fiat Panda which occupies the first position with 63,899 registrations, ahead of the Dacia Sandero and to Launch Ypsilon.

POS BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Fiat Panda 63,899 2 Dacha Sandero 31,924 3 Throw Ypsilon 29,867 4 Fiat 500 24,334 5 Jeeps Renegade 22,857 6 Toyota Yaris Cross 22.117 7 Volkswagen T-Roc 21,873 8 Dacha dusters 21,336 9 Fiat 500X 20,371 10 Ford Puma 20.056 11 Renault Captur 20.032 12 Citroen C3 18,585 13 Jeeps Compass 16,523 14 Peugeot 3008 16,285 15 Toyota Yaris 16,250 16 Opel Race 16,245 17 Peugeot 208 15,585 18 Peugeot 2008 14,948 19 Renault clio 14,836 20 Volkswagen T-Cross 14.192 21 nissan Qashqai 13.213 22 Kia Sports 13,177 23 Alfa Romeo Tonal 12,809 24 Ford Kuga 12,562 25 Volkswagen Polo shirt 11,870 26 Ford Focus 11,515 27 Volkswagen Tiguan 11,469 28 Audi Q3 11.204 29 mg ZS 10,969 30 Jeeps Avenger 10,743 31 Hyundai Tucson 9,955 32 Citroen C3 Aircross 9,233 33 Hyundai i10 9.127 34 BMW x1 8,706 35 Cupra Formentor 8,474 36 Ford fiesta 8.127 37 Volkswagen Golf 8.018 38 Opel mocha 7,969 39 Fiat Guy 7,911 40 Toyota aygo x 7,902 41 Kia Picanto 7,894 42 Audi A3 7,363 43 Mini Countryman 7.121 44 Mercedes GLA 6,999 45 Volkswagen Taigo 6,906 46 Audi A1 6,616 47 Suzuki Vitara 6,602 48 Volvo XC40 6,574 49 Audi Q5 6,564 50 BMW Series 1 6,547 Ranking of best-selling cars in 2023

In August 2023, the automotive market in Italy still showed signs of recovery but with a still slower pace. According to data from the Ministry of Transport, they were registered last month 79,756 new registrations with a double-digit increase (+12%) compared to August 2022, when the market showed the first sign of recovery with a growth of 9.9% after a long series of negative months.

Years go by, but even in 2023 the Panda is the best-selling car in Italy

Despite these signs of recovery, there is still a long way to go to recover the sales volumes lost during the pandemic crisis: in August 2023, registrations they are still 21.5% lower than in the first eight months of 2019.

