The car market in 2023 appears to be growing compared to the last few years marked by the post-Covid economic crisis. In the first eight months of 2023, the cumulative growth was 20.3% with 1,040,560 new vehicles compared to 865,084 in January-August 2022, but with 285,000 fewer cars compared to the same period of 2019 (-21.5%).
Car market, sales data in Italy 2023 [provvisori agosto 2023]
Data update of the car market in Italy. The best-selling car in Italy in 2023 until August 2023 is the Fiat Panda which occupies the first position with 63,899 registrations, ahead of the Dacia Sandero and to Launch Ypsilon.
|POS
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Fiat
|Panda
|63,899
|2
|Dacha
|Sandero
|31,924
|3
|Throw
|Ypsilon
|29,867
|4
|Fiat
|500
|24,334
|5
|Jeeps
|Renegade
|22,857
|6
|Toyota
|Yaris Cross
|22.117
|7
|Volkswagen
|T-Roc
|21,873
|8
|Dacha
|dusters
|21,336
|9
|Fiat
|500X
|20,371
|10
|Ford
|Puma
|20.056
|11
|Renault
|Captur
|20.032
|12
|Citroen
|C3
|18,585
|13
|Jeeps
|Compass
|16,523
|14
|Peugeot
|3008
|16,285
|15
|Toyota
|Yaris
|16,250
|16
|Opel
|Race
|16,245
|17
|Peugeot
|208
|15,585
|18
|Peugeot
|2008
|14,948
|19
|Renault
|clio
|14,836
|20
|Volkswagen
|T-Cross
|14.192
|21
|nissan
|Qashqai
|13.213
|22
|Kia
|Sports
|13,177
|23
|Alfa Romeo
|Tonal
|12,809
|24
|Ford
|Kuga
|12,562
|25
|Volkswagen
|Polo shirt
|11,870
|26
|Ford
|Focus
|11,515
|27
|Volkswagen
|Tiguan
|11,469
|28
|Audi
|Q3
|11.204
|29
|mg
|ZS
|10,969
|30
|Jeeps
|Avenger
|10,743
|31
|Hyundai
|Tucson
|9,955
|32
|Citroen
|C3 Aircross
|9,233
|33
|Hyundai
|i10
|9.127
|34
|BMW
|x1
|8,706
|35
|Cupra
|Formentor
|8,474
|36
|Ford
|fiesta
|8.127
|37
|Volkswagen
|Golf
|8.018
|38
|Opel
|mocha
|7,969
|39
|Fiat
|Guy
|7,911
|40
|Toyota
|aygo x
|7,902
|41
|Kia
|Picanto
|7,894
|42
|Audi
|A3
|7,363
|43
|Mini
|Countryman
|7.121
|44
|Mercedes
|GLA
|6,999
|45
|Volkswagen
|Taigo
|6,906
|46
|Audi
|A1
|6,616
|47
|Suzuki
|Vitara
|6,602
|48
|Volvo
|XC40
|6,574
|49
|Audi
|Q5
|6,564
|50
|BMW
|Series 1
|6,547
In August 2023, the automotive market in Italy still showed signs of recovery but with a still slower pace. According to data from the Ministry of Transport, they were registered last month 79,756 new registrations with a double-digit increase (+12%) compared to August 2022, when the market showed the first sign of recovery with a growth of 9.9% after a long series of negative months.
Despite these signs of recovery, there is still a long way to go to recover the sales volumes lost during the pandemic crisis: in August 2023, registrations they are still 21.5% lower than in the first eight months of 2019.
Read also,
👉 Survey which car would you buy today?
👉 Car incentives 2023 how the Ecobonus works
👉 Incentives for charging columns
👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News
COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK
#Car #market #annual #data #Italys #bestselling #cars #agosto
Leave a Reply