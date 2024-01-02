The car market in 2023 it closed with 1,566,448 new cars registeredup by +19% compared to 2022. In the year that has just ended, approximately 250,000 more units compared to the 1,316,773 registered in 2022, but with more 350,000 less from January to 2019 (-18.1%) pre-Covid.
Car market, sales data in Italy 2023 [definitivi]
Update of car market data in Italy. The best-selling car in Italy in 2023 was the Fiat Panda which occupied the first position with 102,625 registrationsin front of Dacia Sandero and to Lancia Ypsilon.
|POS
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Fiat
|Panda
|102,625
|2
|Dacia
|Sandero
|48,398
|3
|Lance
|Ypsilon
|44,891
|4
|Toyota
|Yaris Cross
|34,981
|5
|Fiat
|500
|32,981
|6
|Volkswagen
|T-Roc
|32,969
|7
|Renault
|Captur
|31,128
|8
|Citroën
|C3
|31,059
|9
|Ford
|Puma
|30,804
|10
|Dacia
|Duster
|30,155
|11
|Jeeps
|Renegade
|29,326
|12
|Fiat
|500X
|27,902
|13
|Renault
|Clio
|25,217
|14
|Peugeot
|208
|24,151
|15
|Peugeot
|2008
|23,693
|16
|Toyota
|Yaris
|23,098
|17
|Opel
|Race
|22,968
|18
|Jeeps
|Avenger
|22,266
|19
|Jeeps
|Compass
|21,955
|20
|Volkswagen
|T-Cross
|21,891
|21
|Nissan
|Qashqai
|21,641
|22
|MG
|ZS
|20,606
|23
|Kia
|Sports
|19,907
|24
|Peugeot
|3008
|19,252
|25
|Alfa Romeo
|Tonal
|18,830
|26
|Volkswagen
|Polo shirt
|18,740
|27
|Ford
|Kuga
|18.013
|28
|Volkswagen
|Tiguan
|16,263
|29
|Ford
|Focus
|16,096
|30
|Toyota
|Aygo
|15,600
|31
|Audi
|Q3
|15,497
|32
|BMW
|X1
|15,188
|33
|Hyundai
|i10
|14,597
|34
|Hyundai
|Tucson
|14,250
|35
|Citroën
|C3 Aircross
|13,029
|36
|Cupra
|Formentor
|12,842
|37
|Mercedes
|GLA
|12,235
|38
|Ford
|Fiesta
|11,624
|39
|Kia
|Picanto
|11,410
|40
|Nissan
|Juke
|11,354
|41
|Audi
|A3
|11,349
|42
|Opel
|Mokka
|10,873
|43
|Suzuki
|Ignis
|10,751
|44
|Fiat
|Guy
|10,743
|45
|Volkswagen
|Golf
|10,263
|46
|Renault
|Austral
|9,651
|47
|Audi
|A1
|9,631
|48
|Mini
|Countryman
|9,626
|49
|Volkswagen
|Taigo
|9,422
|50
|Suzuki
|Vitara
|9,402
TO DECEMBER 2023, the Italian automotive market recorded growth in sales. According to Ministry of Infrastructure and Transportregistrations of new cars in the last month of the year grew by 5.9% compared to the same month in 2022, reaching a total of 111,136 units.
From the point of view of fuels in 2023, cars a gas they represented the 30.4% of total saleswhile cars a diesel they constituted the 15.3%. The LPG has achieved a market share of 9.1%while vehicles a methane I stopped at0.1%.
