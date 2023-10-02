The car market in 2023 appears to be growing compared to recent years marked by the post-Covid economic crisis. In the first nine months of 2023, cumulative growth was 20.6% with 1,176,882 new vehicles compared to 976,082 in January-September 2022, but with 300,000 fewer cars (-20.3%) of the same period 2019.

Car market, sales data in Italy 2023

Update of car market data in Italy. The best-selling car in Italy in 2023 until September 2023 is the Fiat Panda which occupies first position with 73,371 registrations, ahead of the Dacia Sandero and to Lancia Ypsilon.

POS BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Fiat Panda 73,371 2 Dacia Sandero 35,960 3 Lance Ypsilon 33,657 4 Fiat 500 28,232 5 Toyota Yaris Cross 25,698 6 Volkswagen T-Roc 24,857 7 Jeeps Renegade 24,542 8 Dacia Duster 23,397 9 Ford Puma 23,025 10 Renault Captur 22,444 11 Fiat 500x 22,263 12 Citroën C3 22,044 13 Peugeot 208 18,509 14 Opel Race 18,375 15 Toyota Yaris 18,172 16 Jeeps Compass 18.105 17 Renault Clio 17,567 18 Peugeot 2008 17,464 19 Peugeot 3008 16,918 20 Volkswagen T-Cross 15,887 21 Nissan Qashqai 15.013 22 Kia Sports 14,826 23 Alfa Romeo Tonal 14,229 24 Ford Kuga 13,996 25 Jeeps Avenger 13,723 26 Volkswagen Polo shirt 13,377 27 MG ZS 13,373 28 Volkswagen Tiguan 12,739 29 Ford Focus 12,553 30 Audi Q3 12,534 31 Hyundai Tucson 11,057 32 Hyundai i10 10,483 33 Citroën C3 aircross 10,309 34 Toyota Aygo x 10,040 35 BMW X1 9,894 36 Cupra Formentor 9,787 37 Kia Picanto 9.103 38 Ford Fiesta 9,089 39 Fiat Guy 8,944 40 Volkswagen Golf 8,864 41 Opel Mokka 8,804 42 Mercedes GLA 8,380 43 Audi A3 8,305 44 Nissan Juke 7,714 45 Audi A1 7,597 46 Mini Countryman 7,573 47 Volkswagen Taigo 7,510 48 Suzuki Vitara 7,391 49 Suzuki Ignis 7,367 50 BMW Series 1 7,296 Ranking of best-selling cars in 2023

In September 2023, the Italian automotive market recorded growing sales. According to data from Ministry of Transportwere registered last month 136,283 unitsrepresenting an increase in +22.8% compared to the same month of 2022 (110,998 units), a double-digit increase (+12%). In the period January-Septembervehicle registrations have reached 1,176,882 unitsrecording a notable increase in 20.57% compared to the same period in 2022.

Years pass, but the Panda is also the best-selling car in Italy in 2023

However, it is important to underline that this growth percentage should not be misleading, since the automotive sector, although recovering, it is still a long way from the pre-crisis levels of 2019. In fact, the report for the first nine months of this year still shows a drop of 19.8% compared to that period.

UNRAE DATA SOURCE

