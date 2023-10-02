The car market in 2023 appears to be growing compared to recent years marked by the post-Covid economic crisis. In the first nine months of 2023, cumulative growth was 20.6% with 1,176,882 new vehicles compared to 976,082 in January-September 2022, but with 300,000 fewer cars (-20.3%) of the same period 2019.
Car market, sales data in Italy 2023 [provvisori settembre 2023]
Update of car market data in Italy. The best-selling car in Italy in 2023 until September 2023 is the Fiat Panda which occupies first position with 73,371 registrations, ahead of the Dacia Sandero and to Lancia Ypsilon.
|POS
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Fiat
|Panda
|73,371
|2
|Dacia
|Sandero
|35,960
|3
|Lance
|Ypsilon
|33,657
|4
|Fiat
|500
|28,232
|5
|Toyota
|Yaris Cross
|25,698
|6
|Volkswagen
|T-Roc
|24,857
|7
|Jeeps
|Renegade
|24,542
|8
|Dacia
|Duster
|23,397
|9
|Ford
|Puma
|23,025
|10
|Renault
|Captur
|22,444
|11
|Fiat
|500x
|22,263
|12
|Citroën
|C3
|22,044
|13
|Peugeot
|208
|18,509
|14
|Opel
|Race
|18,375
|15
|Toyota
|Yaris
|18,172
|16
|Jeeps
|Compass
|18.105
|17
|Renault
|Clio
|17,567
|18
|Peugeot
|2008
|17,464
|19
|Peugeot
|3008
|16,918
|20
|Volkswagen
|T-Cross
|15,887
|21
|Nissan
|Qashqai
|15.013
|22
|Kia
|Sports
|14,826
|23
|Alfa Romeo
|Tonal
|14,229
|24
|Ford
|Kuga
|13,996
|25
|Jeeps
|Avenger
|13,723
|26
|Volkswagen
|Polo shirt
|13,377
|27
|MG
|ZS
|13,373
|28
|Volkswagen
|Tiguan
|12,739
|29
|Ford
|Focus
|12,553
|30
|Audi
|Q3
|12,534
|31
|Hyundai
|Tucson
|11,057
|32
|Hyundai
|i10
|10,483
|33
|Citroën
|C3 aircross
|10,309
|34
|Toyota
|Aygo x
|10,040
|35
|BMW
|X1
|9,894
|36
|Cupra
|Formentor
|9,787
|37
|Kia
|Picanto
|9.103
|38
|Ford
|Fiesta
|9,089
|39
|Fiat
|Guy
|8,944
|40
|Volkswagen
|Golf
|8,864
|41
|Opel
|Mokka
|8,804
|42
|Mercedes
|GLA
|8,380
|43
|Audi
|A3
|8,305
|44
|Nissan
|Juke
|7,714
|45
|Audi
|A1
|7,597
|46
|Mini
|Countryman
|7,573
|47
|Volkswagen
|Taigo
|7,510
|48
|Suzuki
|Vitara
|7,391
|49
|Suzuki
|Ignis
|7,367
|50
|BMW
|Series 1
|7,296
In September 2023, the Italian automotive market recorded growing sales. According to data from Ministry of Transportwere registered last month 136,283 unitsrepresenting an increase in +22.8% compared to the same month of 2022 (110,998 units), a double-digit increase (+12%). In the period January-Septembervehicle registrations have reached 1,176,882 unitsrecording a notable increase in 20.57% compared to the same period in 2022.
However, it is important to underline that this growth percentage should not be misleading, since the automotive sector, although recovering, it is still a long way from the pre-crisis levels of 2019. In fact, the report for the first nine months of this year still shows a drop of 19.8% compared to that period.
