Something is moving for the Italian car factories. Today, in fact, a meeting was held between the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Ursoand the presidents of the seven Regions that host at least one plant dedicated to the production of vehicles: we are therefore talking about Basilicata, Piedmont, Emilia Romagna, Lazio, Abruzzo, Molise and Campania.

Comparison with the Regions

Urso himself defined the meeting “important and extremely constructive to define together the guidelines of the national automotive plan“. About this plan, the same minister then added that “it will first of all have to materialize with a comparison and, I hope, with a high-profile and long-lasting understanding with the large Stellantis group“.

Double goal

The target? On one side increase the number of cars produced in Italy in general, on the other hand, also investing with public resources in new models, “the most sustainable ones, in the cars of the future, with the entire extraordinary automotive supply chain, and being able to keep together the industrial system that has made our country great”.

The road to success

In short, according to Urso, greater understanding between the state and regional bodies is needed: it is the only way, according to him, to accelerate the rooting of automotive production in our country. “We think we are in the right path, that of bringing together all the players in the system, the State, the government, the Regions, the trade unions, the business associations. Because we we are a country system“his words reported by Ansa.