The period of suffering of the automotive sector in Italy continues. The first quarter closes with a series of negative data, influenced in particular by the components crisis which ends up weighing heavily on the car production. The four-wheeler sector recorded a contraction of 8.2% compared to the data of the first quarter of 2021, with car production collapsing to -28.4% in March while showing a decline of 10.3% if we consider the quarterly report.

The report published by the Anfia Studies Office, Association of companies in the automotive sector, however, highlights how the related industries have borne the brunt of this decline, with a timid growth. “The Italian automotive production index, after the signs of recovery shown in the first two months of 2022, returns to decline in March” Gianmarco Giorda explained, director of Anfia, highlighting how the criticalities along the supply chain, in particular with semiconductors and the slowed pace of logistics are the main causes of this negative situation. In the background, incentives remain, which continue to block the market: the wait for bonuses has in fact led consumers to block demand, with a cascading effect on the entire sector.

What is worrying is therefore the car manufacturing index in Italy, down for the ninth consecutive month: the data relating to cars and commercial vehicles it recorded a -19.2% in March, with a total of -9.6% from the beginning of the year. The Italian situation reflects the trend at a European level, with the main producing countries that are also dealing with a generalized decline. Germany, for example, is down 13% since the beginning of the year, while France and Spain are down 12.3%. With the transition to the electric which already in itself represented a stress for the sector, the Italian automotive industry tries to stay afloat in a context that is anything but simple.