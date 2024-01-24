Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/24/2024 – 21:43

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva received this Wednesday (24), in Brasília, representatives of two multinational car manufacturers. Both announced investments reaching R$10 billion in the coming years.

At the first meeting, at Palácio da Alvorada, his official residence, Lula received representatives from the Chinese company BYD, which produces electric cars. The company took over Ford's industrial plant in Camaçari, Bahia, where it intends to invest R$3 billion in the coming years. It is the Asian giant's first factory in the Americas. On the occasion, the president received an electric car from the company for use by the Presidency of the Republic, on a lending basis (free loan).

“It is estimated that more than 10 thousand jobs will be created and R$3 billion in investments, promoting the local economy and contributing to greater production of sustainable vehicles using clean energy. Brazil with more investments building the future”, highlighted Lula in a post on social media to publicize the meeting.

Later, at Palácio do Planalto, the president met with the president of General Motors International, Shilpan Amin, and the company's president for South America, Santiago Chamorro. The executives announced the company's investment plan in Brazil, worth R$7 billion by 2028. GM owns the Chevrolet brand, as it is called in Brazil.

“These investments come at a good time, with the resumption of Brazilian economic growth with programs such as the New PAC and the New Industrial Policy. Reindustrialization and commitment to sustainable development”, wrote the president on social media.