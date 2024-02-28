Is it still ten years or more? but ten years? We will find out in 2035. In that year, major car companies will no longer be allowed to sell cars with petrol or diesel engines. We still have the charging infrastructure in the Netherlands in good shape (apart from some grid capacity), but in many European countries they need serious work.

Many European car manufacturers are members of the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA). The chairman of this ACEA and boss of Renault Luca de Meo tells at the Geneva Motor Show that manufacturers are not going against EU rules. “We are not disputing 2035, now we have to start working on it,” he says. So no protest from the manufacturers.

According to Reuters De Meo says that it is 'potentially possible' to ban the sale of combustion engines, but there are still some criteria for this. He is referring, among other things, to the inadequate charging infrastructure in many places. In any case, Porsche is still skeptical and said a month ago that the ban in 2035 might be postponed.

Will we all have to use EVs soon?

It is important to remember that these are new cars with a petrol or diesel engine. Dealers are still allowed to sell used cars with a combustion engine and you can also continue to drive with your petrol tank. So it is not the case that there are suddenly 10 million EVs driving around in the Netherlands and that they will all be turned off at 4 p.m.

There is a good chance that you will be driving an electric vehicle ten years after the ban. According to ELaadNL, most passenger cars will be completely electric by 2044. Especially if the prices of EVs continue to drop, it will ultimately be cheaper to plug in. By the way, hydrogen combustion engines will still be allowed after 2035, although that will probably be a niche market.

Small manufacturers and eFuels

Smaller car manufacturers such as the Dutch Donkervoort will still be allowed to produce cars with petrol or diesel engines after 2035. They will probably have to turn to manufacturers who build engines for outside Europe. Major car manufacturers may continue to sell combustion engines after 2035 if they can guarantee that they only use eFuels. A difficult task, because cars that run on eFuels can generally also run on normal gasoline.