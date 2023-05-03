Automaker Ford has been able to post higher sales and profits, thanks to the high demand for its SUVs and pickup trucks. Because the American group managed to sell more of its more expensive models, profit also increased. The division that makes electric cars was still heavily loss-making and will probably end this year with a minus of 3 billion dollars.
