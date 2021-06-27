Summer has already arrived and our cars have been stressed for a long period of inactivity, mainly due to the health measures applied by the Government and the Regions. This is why it is increasingly important to pay attention to the health of your car before leaving for a long journey: every alarm bell must be jumped, and none of these must be underestimated. A simple check, in most cases, does not involve expenses, but only a little of our time.

Car maintenance, the new weekly column starts

It is good to keep in mind that the car in its various components has both mechanical wear and electro / circuit wear. As the precious advice of ReteRiparo, an emerging reality in the world of mechanical workshops, the first type of wear is linked to movement: the more kilometers traveled, the greater the wear of the parts subject to rolling or rubbing. On the other hand, however, a certain type of wear can also occur when the car is stationary and parked: let’s think of all those passive systems that always remain on, such as the GPS locator, the alarm and all those software that diagnose its status, for example if the windows are closed, if the car is open and so on, which consume its energy.

Before setting off for the summer holidays with your car, it would be a good idea to check the condition of the battery. All car manufacturers (or most of them anyway) are recommended to disconnect the cables if the car has to stand still for more than 10-15 days, even if this is a practice that is rarely used. For this reason, if you want to leave safely, the first thing to check is the state of the battery: the high summer temperatures we have become accustomed to mean stress to the electrical system, for this reason where possible it would be appropriate to park the car in the shade.

But the battery is only one of the key components of the car that needs to be checked before setting off. In fact, not even the tires: even assuming that the car hasn’t come a long way recently, and that consequently the tread and the tread pattern are in excellent condition, the heat and cold will certainly have led to a loss of pressure. To carry out a quick pressure check it is not necessary to rely on a tire dealer: you can simply go to a service station for a quick check, and compressor in hand check that everything is in order.

However, pressure is not the only aspect to consider when it comes to tires. Because even the general condition of the tire must be constantly checked: we often find ourselves traveling with our car on the roads of large cities that have not indifferent holes on the asphalt, with the rubber that, even if it does not yield to a puncture, could present a “bump” which is nothing more than a hernia of the tire. In this case it is urgent to replace the damaged tire, as it could suddenly give way while driving, creating danger for ourselves and for those around us on the road. Final remarks, to stay on the tire theme, on the choice of use nitrogen instead of air: we are talking about a constantly growing trend in recent times, but it must be said that, unless you go to the track, the advantages are practically imperceptible.