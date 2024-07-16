Most innovative premium manufacturers

Mercedes is the iMost innovative premium car manufacturer the world. And also BMW cuts in the current Innovation ranking of the Center of Automotive Management (CAM) doing well. But the Chinese suppliers are catching up.

Mercedes scores 90 index points in the evaluation of the CAMwhich evaluates new technologies according to quantitative and qualitative criteria and also takes into account maturity and customer benefits. The Stuttgart-based company scored particularly well with the new generation of the E-Classwhich offers, among other things, a long-range plug-in hybrid and an anti-motion sickness program.

In second place follows BMW with 88 index points; the Munich-based company is benefiting above all from the new Mini generation. But the two traditional German brands are now closely followed by their Chinese competitors Xpeng (86) and Nio (50)which take third and fourth place. In addition, the top 20 brands with Zeekr, IM, Denza, Hyper, Wey, R Auto, Arcfox and Yangwang eight other brands from China