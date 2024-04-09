Hongqi E-HS9 is coming to Germany

The Chinese luxury brand Hongqi is now officially represented in Germany. The only model that can be ordered is the E-HS9 electric SUV, which is over 5.20 meters long and is offered in three variants as a six- or seven-seater.

Around The seven-seat entry-level Premium model costs 80,000 euros with 405 kW/551 HP strong all-wheel drive and one 99 kWh large battery for a range of 465 kilometers. With a quick charger, up to 140kW pumped into the battery. The equipment includes, among other things, 21-inch alloy wheels, heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, infotainment system with touchscreen, audio system, navigation, passenger entertainment screen, electric panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable and heated seats in the front rows, LED matrix headlights and automatic climate control.

Alternatively, there is the six-seater Exclusive with a larger 120 kWh battery, which has a range of 515 kilometers allowed.