Sexy or likeable?

What influence does the Car brand on the image of the driver? Are there brands that seem particularly sexy to others? A Yougov survey on behalf of the trading platform mobile.de revealed that drivers of BMW (20.1%), Mercedes (17.8%) and Porsche (17.5%) are considered particularly sexy compared to other car brands. Those who sit behind the wheel of a Mercedes are also considered particularly traditional (22.2%). Porsche drivers (35.5%) appear self-confident. VW driverr may not score points for sex appeal, but they achieve by far the highest Sympathy bonus (13.6%).

The survey participants also associate a certain driving style with the car brands. Drivers of Mercedes (33.2%), Volvo (24.7%) and Audi (24.2%) are safety-conscious. BMW and Porsche drivers (36.3 and 29.6%) in particular are associated with an aggressive driving style. One in ten classifies Smart and Fiat drivers as slow road users, and one in two associates Porsche (53.5%) and BMW (45%) with a sporty, fast image.