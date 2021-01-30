The choice of offers is great. To help consumers find their way around, BÖRSE ONLINE tested the best-known portals and car manufacturers for the first time. From Felix Petruschke

Trends can best be read from bare numbers. The Federal Association of German Leasing Companies (BDL), for example, set a new record in 2019 with two million new car leasing contracts. 42 percent of the newly registered road vehicles were leased. In the previous year, the proportion was just under 40 percent. The BDL assumes that the leasing quota will continue to increase.

One of the greatest advantages of leasing (hire purchase) over buying is that the driver is bound to the vehicle for a relatively short period of time (usually between two and four years depending on the contract) and can use a technically up-to-date vehicle. However, problems can arise when the vehicle is returned, i.e. at the end of the contract. Then at least when every minor blemish on the car is billed.

A fundamental distinction must be made between what is known as residual value leasing and kilometer leasing. In the case of the former, consumer advocates warn of a cost trap because estimating the residual value (what the car is still worth after the contract period) is difficult for customers. In addition, some manufacturers initially set the residual value too high in order to be able to advertise with low monthly rates. Mileage leasing is therefore more common (and safer for consumers). At the beginning of the contract, it is determined how many kilometers can be driven during the contract period without incurring additional costs.

So that consumers can get a better overview of the leasing options, the social science institute Schad (SWI) carried out a detailed study on behalf of BÖRSE ONLINE for the first time. The aim of the test was to find the best online leasing offers from the manufacturers as well as those from well-known comparison portals. In the test, the SWI differentiates between commercial and private customers. Electric cars were rated separately. The check includes the offers from six major portals and seven manufacturers. In order to cover a wide range, four categories were selected: small cars / compact class, middle class, upper class / upper middle class and electric vehicles. The results tables can be found on the right, the test criteria (“This is how testing was done”) below.

The pleasant surprise for consumers in the first place: the vast majority of portals and manufacturers received good grades. However, the size of the selection and the prices vary considerably. So it’s worth comparing!

Mixed picture from manufacturers

Naturally, the range of models available from manufacturers is smaller than from portals. Nonetheless, the auditors were surprised that neither Ford nor Seat could find a suitable online offer for the specified combinations of vehicle and leasing. The bigger manufacturers Audi, Volkswagen and Mercedes did better. In order to save time, SWI expert Johannes Higle advises: “Customers should know which model they prefer – then they can quickly search for a suitable offer on the relevant pages.” When it comes to e-car leasing, customers should note the conditions for the special bonus (6,000 euros). This is included in the price as a down payment, but the costs have to be interpreted and reclaimed via an application to BAFA (Federal Office of Economics and Export Control).

The platform Leasingmarkt.de achieved the best results in the test: the provider could not be beaten in all three test categories and received an overall rating of “very good”. Leasingmarkt.de scored particularly well with a wide range and very affordable monthly rates, both for private and commercial customers.

Striking: the alleged industry leader Sixt weakened. The online provider can convince with the largest selection of leasing cars (both in terms of brands and vehicle models), a very good online service and extensive additional options, such as maintenance of the vehicle or fully comprehensive insurance. In return, however, the monthly leasing rates are among the highest in the entire comparison. In the e-car category, just like for Null-Leasing.com, it was only enough for the grade “sufficient”.

It’s all about the detail

In view of the differences that have been discovered, leasing expert Higle advises: “A precise price comparison of the respective model is crucial: Even if some cars have a lower leasing rate in the search list, it is often worth taking a closer look at the equipment details. It can happen that due to slight changes the total price shoots up in the configuration. In principle, therefore, you should pay close attention to the conditions and hidden additional costs (provision, approval, service packages). ” The old saying also applies to leasing offers: The devil is in the details. In this case in the contract details.

The “online vehicle leasing” analysis carried out by the Social Science Institute (SWI) in Hamburg for BÖRSE ONLINE is based on three test categories. 70 percent of the price for the respective vehicle (monthly leasing rate and provision costs) was included in the overall assessment. The remaining 30 percent were divided equally between the range of offers (number of vehicles of different brands or electric and hybrid vehicles) and the evaluation of the online services (scope of information and functions offered). In each area, specifications for the search for a vehicle (type, fuel, drive, price) as well as a combination of leasing duration and mileage in kilometer leasing were defined and the appropriate car was selected. Residual value leasing was not taken into account. The price was charged separately for private and commercial leasing. In addition, only new cars were taken into account for the evaluation.

Due to the different orientation of online portals and manufacturers, these were evaluated separately. Prices, offers and online services were collected from October to December 2020. Special offers were not included in the rating.

