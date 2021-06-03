For exceeding the average speed on long sections of roads, car owners are fined even now, but in fact such fines are illegal and can be appealed. So the danger of the emergence of a new norm for Russians was assessed by the auto lawyer Lev Voropaev in a conversation with “Lenta.ru”.

According to him, there is no concept of average speed in the rules of the road, but many devices that measure speed determine exactly the average speed on a particular section of the road.

The Supreme Court once sided with motorists, arguing that the traffic rules do not provide for exceeding the average speed, therefore the traffic police have no reason to prosecute for violation of the average speed Lev Voropaev, car lawyer

The auto lawyer is sure that on the basis of this case, the legislators decided to introduce the concept of average speed, since all other courts are guided by the decision of the Supreme Court.

“For example, I drive 60 kilometers, drove five meters at a speed of 50 kilometers per hour, 100 meters at a speed of 80 kilometers per hour, and so on – the average speed was 90 kilometers per hour. This was recorded and brought to justice, ”explained Voropaev.

In his opinion, few car owners are trying to appeal against fines, because the money is small, and it is expensive to involve professional lawyers in such cases. He also believes that it is more difficult to appeal against fines for “instant speed”.

Earlier it was reported that from June 1, Russian drivers will not face fines for driving on winter tires, since this is not provided for by law – there are no corresponding amendments in the Administrative Code.