The accident in the South Korean capital occurred on Monday evening (local time). © Stefan Puchner/dpa

A driver drives into a crowd in Seoul. Several people are killed.

Seoul – According to media reports, a driver hit several people on a sidewalk in the South Korean metropolis of Seoul, fatally injuring them. At least six people died in the accident on Monday evening (local time) in the capital, reported South Korean broadcasters and the national news agency Yonhap. Several people were injured, some of them seriously. The accident occurred at an intersection near the city hall in the city center. Numerous people were waiting at a traffic light when the driver drove into the crowd, it was said. How exactly the accident happened was initially unclear. dpa