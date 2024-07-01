Home page World

According to media reports, a driver hit several people on a sidewalk in Seoul. © Seo Dae-yeon/YONHAP/AP/dpa

A driver drives into a crowd in Seoul. Several people are killed.

Seoul – A driver hit numerous pedestrians in the South Korean metropolis of Seoul, fatally injuring several of them. At least nine people died in the accident on Monday evening (local time) in the center of the capital, South Korean broadcasters and the national news agency Yonhap reported, citing police. Four other people were injured, three of them in critical condition. The driver, an elderly man, was arrested.

At least nine people died, media reported, citing police. © —/YNA/dpa

The accident occurred near the city hall in the city center. According to Yonhap, numerous people were standing at an intersection when the driver drove into the crowd. Television images showed how part of a metal street fence had been torn down nearby as a result of the accident.

According to Yonhap, the police assumed that the driver who allegedly caused the accident was driving in the wrong direction. Before his car hit the pedestrians, he collided with two other vehicles. He reportedly said that his car suddenly accelerated. The circumstances of the accident are still being investigated in more detail, they said. dpa