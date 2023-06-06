Technological advances have brought a multitude of novelties and advantages to the world of automobiles. Thanks to them It has increased the safety of the vehicles that are driven today, as well as the comfort of the samethe ability to pollute less or to adapt to different environments, driving styles and user needs.

Today there are hundreds of car models to choose from, be they new or second hand. There are great differences between them but also many similarities. In addition to the basics such as the gear system, steering wheel, wheels and distribution of the interior of the vehicle, keys have always been a common point to be able to use any type of car.

As we indicated, by applying today’s advanced technology, it has come to car models for which, for example, it is not necessary to insert the key to start. The idea of ​​having to insert the key into the car lock to open it was also left behind a long time ago, as keys were developed years ago with remote systems that allow the vehicle to be opened from a distance just by pressing a button.

This modernization process has not stopped and continues to improve and incorporate new features to make it more comfortable and useful for consumers. They have even developed methods that do not include a key because, for example, there are modern car models that can be opened with a card and even others with the ‘hands free’ system.

But these mechanisms are beyond the reach of most people who own a car, being the control key the most common in general. But this key, which was a significant step forward in not having to reach up to the lock to open the vehicle, It can have more functions than many thought.

The hidden functions of car keys



These are ‘shortcuts’ or ‘tricks’ by combining several keys of our car keyswhich can be carried out in many of them corresponding to both new and less recent models. Some manufacturers include them and others do not., so it is highly recommended to review the instructions and check if your car keys have this type of utility. So, These are some of the hidden functions of car keys that you have probably never heard of:

– Open all car windows at the same time remotely: This is achieved by holding down the ‘unlock’ button on the car key for several seconds.

– Close all car windows at once remotely: Contrary to opening, this function is achieved by also pressing the ‘close’ button on the remote control or key for several seconds.

– Open only the driver’s door: To achieve this trick, all you have to do is press the ‘open’ button and the ‘close’ button at the same time.

– Take out the sword in case the key runs out of battery: Although it seems obvious, there are people who are unaware that the remote-type keys have the sword hidden, that is, the metal part of the key that is inserted into a lock, in case at any time the buttons do not work or the remote does not work battery, so you can open the car manually.