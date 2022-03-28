People who still drive a dusty car are not lazy – they are efficient. Two weeks ago, Saharan sand fell from the sky, covering the outside with a layer of dust. Many people obediently joined the queue for the car wash during the weekend, but they are allowed to use another hour for next weekend. Another layer of desert camouflage falls from the sky.

According to Weather Plaza the cloud will arrive here tuesday or wednesday. That depends on how much you like it in Spain, because that’s where the dust cloud is now. According to the news website, the amount of sand will be a lot less this time around and may not even be noticeable. The south of the Netherlands will be more affected by Sahara sand on cars and garden furniture than the north of the country.

It would also matter how hard it rains. If it doesn’t rain, no dust will come down. When it rains very hard again, the Sahara sand washes away right away. So keep your fingers crossed for a lot or very little rain. Either way, it’s a good idea to postpone your trip to the car wash until Thursday – just to be safe.