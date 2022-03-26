Sinaloa.- Material damage left an accident yesterday morning, Friday, March 25, on the Guasave-Las Glorias highway.

Before the Directorate of Sustainable Mobility, it was reported that part of one unit was submerged in a channeland when they arrived at the place they confirmed the mishap, of which injuries were ruled out.

Unit

The accident was reported at 06:30 a.m., so the agents who went to the scene realized that it was a road exit on the road that leads to Las Glorias spa200 meters before reaching 300th street, from south to north.

At the scene of the incident, it was confirmed that the driver was uninjured. The vehicle that suffered the damage is a blue, 1986 Nissan make, without license plates, whose owner and crew member are unknown.

Municipal Traffic Agents carried out the legal proceedings and determined that the material damage amounted to five thousand pesos.

towed

It was established that the right part of the unit was submerged in the hydraulic work, as well as its tires and the sheepfolds, for which the presence of heavy machinery was requested to extract it and transfer it to a local pension.