DNovember is the month that drivers should mark on their calendars. For two reasons: Most insurers tell their customers how expensive car insurance will be next year. And: Since most contracts expire at the end of the year, the deadline by which insurance can be canceled usually ends on November 30th, unless the contract term begins on the day on which the vehicle was registered. In any case, many companies use November to tweak their tariffs and thus attract new customers.

This fall, a comparison with other policies is particularly useful. According to the Rhineland-Palatinate consumer advice center, a number of insurers have announced premium increases citing higher spare parts and material costs. Compared to the previous year, double-digit adjustments can be expected in some cases, both in liability insurance and in fully comprehensive insurance, it is said. “If you act now, you can take advantage of the price competition and look for a cheaper tariff,” says Philipp Wolf, insurance expert at the consumer advice center.