In recent times the Italians, to cope with the high cost of livinghave changed their habits by adopting some precautions with which to better deal with financial outgoings, avoiding consequences that have too much impact on the family budget.

The savings very often it is sought by turning to the web, thanks to the greater competitiveness of prices for the purchase of both products and services. As regards the fixed coststhe tendency is to start from a detailed analysis of the possibilities available, making an initial estimate of the costs to be incurred thanks to online quotes.

It is a very popular opportunity especially in the field of insurancewith a rather high trend for what concerns the motor policy in particular, which is the most subscribed in Italy, being mandatory and given the high concentration of vehicles in the country.

In addition, relying on insurtech companies it is possible to have a detailed estimate extremely quickly, often taking just seconds by indicating the vehicle owner's license plate number and date of birth in the appropriate form.

The main features of online car insurance

In addition to the good value for moneyonline auto insurance is also popular because can be managed independently from your personal area, to access the policy and related services at any time and from anywhere, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

These policies are also easy to manage: from the calculation of the online estimate to the purchase via the web with various payment methods to choose from. Of course, you can customize your policy with various ancillary guaranteesincluding theft and fire, glass, vandalism, roadside assistance or driver injury.

Once you choose online auto insurance, that’s it complete the signing procedure on the company website. The operation is simple and fast, through the payment of the insurance premium by bank transfer, credit card or PayPal.

Today the policy is sent online by emailthen just sign the document and send it back to the company for immediate activation of the car insurance.

How to save on car insurance online with RC Familiar

A useful trick to save on car insurance is to check if it is It is possible to take advantage of the Family RCor rather the inheritance of the class of merit within families introduced for the first time in 2007 with the Bersani Decree (Law 248/2006).

With the Tax decree of 2020 this concession was extended through family car liability, with the amendment of article 134 of the Insurance Code to extend the provisions of the Bersani Law. In detail, today it is possible to take out a motor liability policy with the same class of merit as the vehicle of a permanently cohabiting family member, to obtain a better class of merit and save on the insurance premium.

This opportunity is valid in case of new purchase or renewal of insurance moreover, with respect to the provisions of the Bersani Law of 2007, the family liability insurance allows you to inherit the class of merit even between vehicles of different types (for example, car/motorcycle).

The family civil liability benefits are usable even with online auto insurance policiesan important opportunity especially for novice drivers and newly insured people who otherwise have to start from the 14th class of merit.

To obtain this benefit, it is necessary to meet certain requirements, including theabsence of claims with principal or equal fault in the last five years by the owner of the vehicle from which to inherit the class of merit. Furthermore, the vehicle from which to obtain the merit class must have active insurance, in the name of a natural person entered in the same family status.

Insuring a vehicle with a better class of merit guarantees a important savings, especially if the class difference is large. At the same time, there are multiple factors that affect the rate of the car policy, such as the type of car, driving experience and the additional guarantees built into the insurance.

For this reason, also benefiting from Family Liability is However, it is important to choose the online auto insurance wellpersonalize the insurance in an aware way and drive prudently to avoid worsening of the class of merit and improve it over time.