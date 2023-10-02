The young driver usually has very expensive car insurance.

Young and inexperienced. And so insurers see you as a risk. That has always been the case. However, in recent years things have gotten out of control when it comes to premiums. It has been known for some time that insurance premiums for young people have reached a record high. There are now new figures from Independer that map these developments.

Age categories

Experienced drivers aged 25 or older usually also have to pay more. However, the increase is not as large as in the 18 to 24 age group. In a period of two years, the premium for this age category has increased by no less than 22.5 percent. On average they pay 152 euros per month, or 1,701 euros per year.

A big difference compared to other age groups. Motorists between the ages of 25 and 34 have paid 9.9 percent more for their car insurance. The smallest increase is for the group between 35 and 44 years old, namely 5.9 percent. Then the premiums rise again. Those aged 45 to 54 had to do 7.8 percent more cleaning and those aged 55 to 64 even had to do 8.4 percent more.

Premium increases are the result of cars becoming increasingly expensive to repair. All well and good, of course, those laser lights in your BMW or advanced driver assistance systems. Replacement in the event of damage quickly runs into thousands of euros. Insurers pass this on in the premiums. Young people claim damages more often compared to other age groups, which means they are hit the hardest.

Driving = expensive for young people

The disadvantage is that young people think twice about purchasing a car. Getting a driver’s license is more expensive than ever due to increased costs. Moreover, used cars have generally become more expensive. Gasoline prices are not cheap and now also very expensive car insurance. In short, the youngest motorists have to dig deep into their pockets to be able to drive. (via Nu.nl)

