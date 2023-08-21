Are you moving within your own neighbourhood? Then your car insurance can become more expensive.

It is logical that you have to pay more premium in the big city than in a village. There is simply more damage and/or burglary in cities, so the risk for the insurance companies is higher. And of course they pass that on to the customer. But what is remarkable is that there are differences in the same neighborhoods.

Yes, you read that right. Your neighbor from a few blocks away can pay less than you, while you would think that the risk is the same. Not so, that’s coming forward from a study by the comparison site Geld.nl.

If you move within your own neighbourhood, your premium may increase. That comes as a shock to many people. Amanda Bulthuis of the comparison site says that the car premium increased by an average of 22 euros per year when moving within the same district, but there are peaks of 380 euros. That’s the case even if you’re the same age and drive the same car as your neighbor, you can just start paying more.

The research was carried out with an all risk insurance for a 2019 Kia Niro with a driver who is 35 years old and has 5 claim-free years. In 64% of cases, the premium changed when moving house. There is a considerable chance that you will pay more when moving within your own neighbourhood.

That is remarkable. Because the reason mentioned is that the neighborhood is not homogeneous. Car insurance can therefore differ within a district, because the risk of damage is examined per zip code. But that is strange, because the vast majority of people who move apparently move to a ‘less attractive’ part of the neighbourhood. Or in any case: to a part of the neighborhood where there is more damage.

Good to know. I’m not moving for a while, life is already so expensive.

