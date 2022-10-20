…but not anymore. Car insurance will also become more expensive.

Every month we are confronted with some fixed costs. Especially if you have a car. In addition to motor vehicle tax, you also have to deal with insurance. Now that we’re dealing with significant inflation, it’s bound to rise, right?

Well, that’s quite okay. This is according to a study by autoverzekering.nl. This one online price comparator has looked at all car insurance policies and came to a number of conclusions that we did not want to withhold from you.

Car insurance not (yet) very expensive

In principle, car insurance has not become very expensive. Only the WA limited Casco variant has increased by 6.8%. If you have insured your car WA limited Casco and paid 524 euros in premium last year, that is now more than 35 euros more.

Ordinary ‘bare’ third-party insurance increased considerably less rapidly, namely by 1.3%. All-risk insurance policies even became slightly cheaper at 1.72% compared to last year.

The reason for the large increase for WA Limited Casco is car theft. It increased by 13% in the Netherlands. With a normal third-party insurance policy, no damage is paid, but with limited liability insurance, it is. In addition to theft and inflation, the weather also plays a role. That is more extreme than before. More extreme weather means more damage and accidents.

More complex cars

There is also increasing complexity with cars. They are nowadays packed with all kinds of options and facilities that can all break in case of damage and need to be repaired. Of course that has to be paid from somewhere, hence the higher premiums.

It is therefore certain that the prices of car insurance are going to rise. It’s just a question of how many percent that will continue. The current increases are still seen as a slight increase, but it is expected that it will only increase.

