Genoa – In June 2024 the average price of car insurance is 403 eurosup 6.2% in nominal terms and 5.4% in real terms on an annual basis. In April and May, the nominal annual growth was 7.9% and 6.8% respectively. All provinces recorded price increases, ranging from +1.3% in Isernia and Catanzaro to +9.3% in Rome. The premium differential between Naples and Aosta is 264 euros, up 5.5% compared to 2023 and down 44.7% compared to the same period in 2014. For insured persons belonging to merit classes higher than the first, the price increase is 9.6%. This was announced Ivass.

Among the cities that have suffered the highest price increases, after Rome, there are Enna, Cagliari and Catania (+8.30%). And above 7% there are also Campobasso, Genoa, Lecco, Brescia, Palermo, Rovigo, Treviso, Barletta, Sassari, Viterbo, Udine. The highest annual premium is paid in Naples (583 euros), Prato (574), Caserta (517), Pistoia (497), Florence (487), Massa Carrara (485), Lucca (474), Genoa and Rome (464). The lowest cost is in Enna (290), Potenza (301), Oristano (306), Pordenone (311), Biella (317), Aosta (319), Vercelli (325), Gorizia (326).

Last year too, the price increase was record high: +6.80% on 2022, with an average premium rising to 380 euros. While in 2022 there was a drop (-2.40%), which had brought the average premium to 356, from 365 euros in 2021.