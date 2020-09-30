Getting a vehicle insured with the purchase of the vehicle is a profitable deal but still people shy away from getting the insurance while buying the vehicle. However, after the Motor Vehicle Act came into force, it is now necessary to insure the vehicle. If you do not get insurance, you can be punished for two thousand rupees or three years for driving on the roads.

Auto experts also believe that the vehicle should be insured. Since the guidelines of the Supreme Court, it has become necessary to provide insurance cover to insurance companies for a long period. It is important to keep these things in mind while taking insurance and renewing the insurance.

Premium comparison required

If you want to insure a vehicle, it is most important to find an insurance company with low premium. Before you insure the vehicle, you must compare different insurance companies. Now it has become very easy to do this due to online market. You can compare the premiums of insurance companies by visiting any website. The insurance given by the dealer must be cross checked. The dealer never gives you an insurance policy based on your commission but not according to your interest.

There are two grounds for taking a motor insurance policy

The firstThird-party liability: In this, the damage to the other’s car has to be repaid. It is necessary to take it.

Second- On Damage: In this, cover is provided for the damage done to your car. It is optional to take.

Add-on facility

Under the motor insurance policy, you can avail the add-on facility by paying your additional premium. For new vehicles, you can take a cover like zero depreciation add-on. This cover increases claims and claims payable on new vehicles. However, if you have an old vehicle, then this cover is of no use. Suppose you live in a flood affected area, then you can take an add-on cover like engine protection. However, it is important to keep in mind that if you need, then only take the add-on cover, otherwise it can become an extra charge on your premium.

No claim bonus

Motor insurance remains in effect for one year. After this it is renewed. You have to pay premium for a longer period but coverage is taken on a yearly basis. If you have not made any claim in any one year, then that year you can take the no claim bonus. The No Claim Bonus can be up to 20-50% of the premium.

When you renew the insurance, you will get a discount in the premium instead of the claim bonus. But if you make a claim, then the discount or bonus on the claim ends. If you want to take advantage of the no claim bonus, renew it before the policy ends. If you renew the policy 90 days after the end of the policy, then you will not be able to take advantage of the no claim bonus.

Be aware of the exclusion process

While renewing or renewing your auto insurance, keep in mind which things to include and which things to keep out. You can get information about this from the insurance company. While renewing the policy, it is important to understand the exclusion process as there can be a problem at the time of your claim by mistake.

