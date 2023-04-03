Owning a 4-wheeled vehicle is a requirement that few can do without. L’car allows anyone to move, for work or pleasure, and to cover long distances, even cross borders. In this period, however, keeping one or even more cars in one’s family is a considerable commitment. Inflation, expensive fuel, car insurance policies, inspections I am part of many chores to keep up with, many of which are required by law.

Compulsory car insurance

But the thing that weighs most on the shoulders of the drivers are above all the car insurance costs. There RC is mandatory by law and do not activate it on your vehicle exposes you to heavy sanctionsin addition to the seizure of the vehicle and the license.

Car liability insurance is required by law

It is therefore important to have one insurance policy and make sure you keep it updated by paying le periodic installments. An expense often perceived by Italian families as one of the most expensive to bear for the maintenance of a 4-wheel vehicle. However, there are many factors that affect the insurance premium and which, if managed well, can allow you to secure your vehicle without spending exorbitant sums.

How to save on car insurance

Just think of the simple choice of company to rely on. Each insurance actually applies a specific price policy, often calibrated on the individual customer and his needs.

It is therefore important to try to request more quotes and choose the most advantageous one. The market offers a wide choice of historical and reliable players, who offer offers studied in a precise and safe way, such as for example thecar insurance from Zurich Connecta company present and active in the sector for several decades.

Zurich Connect Headquarters

Once the reference company has been identified, it is good to also pay attention to the items to add in the contract, able to lower the cost of the policy. Let’s find out the most important ones.

Class of merit and driving formula

One of the first elements that affects the cost of insurance concerns the merit class assigned by the insurance company. This generally corresponds to a classification valid for all companies, which identifies the risk level that any driver could have in causing traffic accidents. The mandatory RC, in fact, is an insurance coverage aimed at compensate for any damages caused to other vehicles or people in the event of a road accident with direct responsibility.

When you activate a policy for the first time, you are usually assigned to lowest gradeprecisely because the little experience driving is perceived as an increased risk of causing an accident.

Class of merit and driving formula are variables that determine the cost of the insurance

As time goes by, according to the logic of attribution bonus Malus, if no accidents have been caused, it will be possible to earn higher classes of merit and thus also reduce the costs of the insurance. In addition to this, then, there is the choice of driving formula, which can be exclusive, free or expert. Of these three, the first and third allow you to keep the final premium low, while the second usually leads to a higher price.

Ancillary guarantees, only those that are useful

The ancillary guarantees are important elements to include in the insurance contract, as they allow you to extend the protection of the vehicle also to particular damaging circumstances, not covered by the mandatory RC, such as a breakdown while travelling, theft, vandalism and even natural disasters. Any ancillary warranty is intended to protect the vehicle from a specific harmful event.

Usually the companies make available to motorists a large set of ancillary guarantees, useful for covering specific circumstances that the driver can encounter.

The useful guarantees are only those that can actually occur during a trip

These normally involve a surcharge on the policy but, at the same time, they imply an important saving money in the event that precise event covered by the chosen guarantee occurs.

It is therefore appropriate to select only those that can actually occur during a trip, thinking carefully and excluding unnecessary guarantees.

