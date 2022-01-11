Given the high number of vehicles circulating on Italian roads, the possibility of an accident, even a slight one, is anything but remote. L’latest ISTAT survey on road accidents dates back to 2020 and highlights the impressive number of accidents while taking into account a certain decrease due to the events related to the COVID-19.

When driving a vehicle prudence and attention are indispensable elements but not everyone follows these simple rules of common sense, which is why it is good to take into consideration the possibility of being involved in a claim against our will and be ready to take action in the best possible way in ‘eventuality.

The CAI

Always have a copy of the CAI, better known as a “friendly accident finding” is a good thing. However, why the CAI may come in handy in the claim damages it must be signed by both drivers involved in the accident. An explicit recognition of willful misconduct supersedes any other operation linked to the request and obliges the counterparty’s insurance to pay damages. Given that the claim report with model CAI must be submitted within 3 days of the event, the form has the advantage of reducing the counterpart’s damage compensation offer from 60 to 30 days. The compilation of the friendly finding it also implies the acceptance of an expert opinion for the assessment of the damages suffered.

The witnesses.

Whatever the object of testimony, people usually do not willingly testify, considering it a big nuisance if not a nuisance. However, in a controversial accident, the presence of witnesses could be decisive for the right to compensation for damages. If not unable to do so, the indication of the witnesses must be made within the accident report itself, otherwise the company will provide to indicate the witnesses to the counterparty.

Assuming there are, therefore, the conditions for compensation it is good to keep in mind that the request must be strictly made within 2 years, otherwise it will lapse and you will no longer get anything, even if you are right. Once the request has been submitted, the counterparty always has the obligation to respond, within 90 days if damage or injury to persons has occurred, within 30 days if the request is accompanied by the CAI signed by the other driver, 60 days in all other cases.

