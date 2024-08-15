There car insurance black box It is an electronic device, also known as black box or telematics boxwhich is installed on the vehicle to monitor various aspects of driving. It is mainly used by insurance companies to collect data relating to driver behavior and vehicle usage. This data may include:

Speed: The car black box records the speed of the vehicle in real time. Braking and Acceleration: records how and when the driver brakes or accelerates, allowing for the assessment of a cautious or risky driving style. Driving Hours: Keeps track of the times your vehicle is in motion, which can affect your insurance premium. GPS location: The black box is equipped with GPS and can record the location of the vehicle, useful in case of theft or accident.

The black box therefore allows insurance companies to monitor the driving behavior of their customers. By recording data such as speed, sudden braking, acceleration, and driving habits, the insurance company can better assess the risk associated with each driver. Drivers who drive safely may receive discounts, while those who adopt riskier behaviors may have higher premiums or restrictive conditions.

Car black box

The black box installed on cars is composed of control circuits for certain functions of the car, sensors and a GPS (Global positioning system) geolocalizer: this is the system for determining the three geocentric coordinates relating to the position of each point on Earth, thanks to satellites. Upon approval of the driver, and in compliance with privacy, it detects and records the technical parameters of the car, and the behavior of the driver.

An OCTO Telematic black box mounted above the 12 Volt service battery

There black box car insurance is always provided by the insurance company when the policy requires it and is free of charge. It is a universal electronic device, i.e. applicable to any car. It is usually installed in a mechatronics workshop near the 12V service battery Voltother times hidden under the dashboard or other hard-to-reach places.

The insurance black box is managed and controlled by the insurance provider, which holds the data and processes it internally before making it available to users. The GPS locator maintains constant connection with a remote control center through the use of a chip and a card on which the data is stored.

Why do insurance companies require the installation of a black box on the car?

Recording data on a black box is useful for companies to understand whether certain accident reports are consistent with what the device records. An example: if I report an accident (from traffic, from a natural event, socio-political event, vandalism, theft or fire, animal collisions) saying that I was in such and such a place at such and such a time, the company can verify whether these indications are consistent with what the device records. In the event of inconsistencies, the company investigates further to find cheats and frauds.

Insurance black boxes support insurance companies in the reconstruction of a road accident, whose data must be interpreted by expert professionals who know their potential, limits and defects. They cannot be considered as tools capable of determining with absolute precision the outcome of an accident or the behavior of the driver at the time of the accident. They are useful to insurance companies to have a perfect profile of the driving style and travel habits of their insured: a Big Brother that always follows you, with data controlled and managed by insurance companies.

Insurance requires the assembly of the black box (black box) mainly therefore for the risk reductionthe fraud prevention, there accident reconstruction, Increased controls for vehicle thefts and let’s also say the promoting safe drivingeven most drivers forget that they have a big brother in the car.

Black box insurance discount

Insurance companies can apply greater discounts on customized policies when a black box is installed. This is particularly advantageous for those who drive little or very safely, who can obtain lower premiums than the average.

RC car with black box why it is worth mounting it

In addition to the basic, compulsory RCA policy, there is the RCA with black boxoptional: the number one goal of the motorist is to save money. But in the first year the discount is often also reduced. It is greater from the second year, in the case in which the company, which in the first 12 months has judged the driving style of the driver, considers that he is prudent.

Limitations of insurance black boxes

The problems of the insurance black boxes are inherent in the purity of the data: they are never those actually recorded, but subject to human processing. Doubts also exist about the precision of the data: in relation to the frequency with which they are taken, the data are more or less exact. Considering that an accident occurs in a few fractions of a second, if the frequency of recording this data is for example every two seconds, in that void anything can happen that is not detected. Even the precision with which a vehicle is geolocalized cannot be said to be perfectly efficient: it depends on numerous factors (number of satellites hooked up, signal cleanliness, coverage), so it often happens that the localization is wrong even by several meters.

Insurance black boxes do not have the accuracy and purity of the data provided by the Edr. Those who mix the two instruments, calling it a black box to the EDRfalls into serious error.

Theft of a car with black box

The insurance black box can also be useful for optional policies such as Theft and Fire. Again, if the company deems it appropriate, it will apply a discount. If a thief steals the car, the device may be able to locate the vehicle, as long as the criminal has not created a sort of shield between the car and satellites.

Regional Black Box

In some Regions (such as Lombardy and others), citizens who own vehicles subject to circulation restrictions can ask to join the service black boxlike the MOVE IN. A device that, via satellite technology, controls how many km the car travels, when and where. The less the vehicle pollutes, the more km it can travel. The driver will therefore only be subject to a mileage limitation on the circulation of the most polluting vehicles, so as to drive even when there are restrictions on time slots and days: monitored through the total count of km travelled in the restricted areas in any time slot of each day and within a maximum limit of km/year, established based on the type and environmental class of the vehicle. The service of measuring and transmitting the mileage data is provided by accredited telematics service providers