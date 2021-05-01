Marcos García March, CEO of Verti. Carlos Lujan / THE COUNTRY

Almost since he was born it was clear that the CEO of the Verti insurer, Marcos Garcia March (Tremp, Lleida; 1970) was motor racing. He confesses that the first word he spoke was Mini, accompanied by a loud rum rum. “My mother always reminds me,” he adds. Running through the middle of the mountain, the so-called trailsHe also loves it, although it does not reach the devotion he professes to cars, especially classics. In his thirties he discovered these races and it is common to see him traveling the mountain range that separates Madrid from Segovia to cover the 100 kilometers of the test. “The first year I reached the finish line exhausted and I signed up for the next edition as soon as I finished. It is a fantastic experience ”.

Among so many hobbies, insurance takes over almost all the time of your day to day. It seeks to improve products, innovate, evolve a fairly conservative sector towards hyper-accelerated digitization due to a global pandemic. The biggest advantage it has is that the company was born on the internet and for the internet, which makes it easier for them to understand the impact of the big data or the platform economy. “We have a clear improvement opportunity with new technologies. We have recently begun to change our vision, but it is a process in which we are stuck to the grips ”.

An example that he puts on the table is that of autonomous cars – “it’s going to have a brutal journey,” he predicts. Compared to more traditional insurance, these vehicles modify the risk profile to be taken into account in the policies. The same cannot be assured if a person is fully responsible for what happens compared to a machine a priori smart. “We are at the beginning of seeing what we can do, but we already have an innovation laboratory with regard to autonomous driving. I think it is an irreversible path ”.

So far what is in your power because it is a highly regulated sector. Innovative flexibility is not exactly absolute. Without going any further, he would love to promote mobility insurance based on the means we choose, be it a scooter or a shared car. “Today we cannot develop it. Legislation requires us to ensure that each unit has its own policy, ”he laments.

He is aware of the number of challenges that he will face in the short and medium term, despite the fact that the coronavirus crisis has blown up any forecast. Volatility and uncertainty are two words that he has forcibly incorporated into his vocabulary. “I am clear that we need to transfer all the knowledge that we acquire from customer data. That what we offer is simple and straightforward ”, he concludes.

These are the applications that García March carries on his phone and that he recommends that we start using:

Rabbit 2.0. An application to make ralis legally. In the case of García March, with his wife as a copilot. “You drive at legal speeds. It marks you at what pace you can go in each section and what point you must pass through. It is a way to spend the day surrounded by classic cars, eating and with an awards ceremony at the end ”.

Roadster. “Is a app in which different groups share a certain hobby and meet to do car routes, chat or whatever. It is a way of accessing some communities without having to have telephone contact ”.

Hemmings. English application that has information on the international car sale market. “It is quite sophisticated. It’s not just the market, but it also has specific details on vehicle models and trends. “

Ebay. “It allows me to find things outside of Spain, especially in the English market, which has a lot of activity and good prices for everything related to classic vehicles.”

Movescount. As a passionate outdoor racing enthusiast, you couldn’t miss a app with which to synchronize your smartphone. “It connects with Shunto watches. It is very cool because it makes a map for you through the places you have passed. In the United States, for example, it saves images of the journey you have done ”.

Kommot. “A German friend gave it to me just before going on a route through the Sierra Nevada. The application has a free part where you see the route and a paid part where you can download maps suitable for hiking. It allows you to share and modify a route ”.

MyRadar. During the five years that Verti’s CEO lived in Boston, time became an obsession with how changeable it was. “It helps you know where a storm is coming from, whether it is water or snow, how it evolves. It is very useful to control the meteorology ”.

WhatsApp. “I have several groups with 200 people, whether they are specific to a car brand or to a region with certain classic cars. It helps me from meeting other fans to sharing specific information ”.

