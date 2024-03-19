In 2023, car inspections grew by 7.7%. According to the data emerging from a processing by the Autopromotec Observatory based on information from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, those carried out in authorized private centers amount to 16,026,238, compared to 14,877,795 in 2022.

Piedmont in pole position

The region that recorded the greatest increase in spending in 2023 compared to 2022 was Piedmont (+9.8%), followed by Lombardy (+9.7%), Friuli-Venezia Giulia (+8.6%) , Liguria (+8.4%), Umbria (+8.3%) and Campania (+8%). The increases were more limited in Puglia (+5.8%), Calabria (+5.5%) and Basilicata (+5.2%).

Lazio up 6.8%

Also in Lazio there was an increase in the number of inspections carried out: 1,475,626 in 2023 against 1,381,984 in 2022, for a growth of 6.8%, which corresponds to an expense of 116.6 million euros. The province of Lazio which in 2023 recorded the greatest growth in spending on car inspections compared to 2022 is Rome (+7.3%), followed by Viterbo (+6.8%), Rieti (+6.5%) , Frosinone (+5.6%) and Latina (+4.4%).