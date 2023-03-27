There car review it has a precise cost and can be done at Vehicle registration or at aauthorized workshop. The cost is 45 euros if it is done at Motorisation (must be paid into current account 9001, after completing the TT 2100 form) or 66.88 within aprivate workshop.

The cost to be incurred for the revision and of 55.00 euros at the Motorization and 80€ at an authorized workshop. The cost of the revision has increased by around €10, which the Ministry reimburses to those who request it.

The cost of the overhaul in specialized workshops is €80

Car review at the Civil Motorization, how to do it

To carry out the review at a office of Vehicle registration you must: submit an application on the appropriate model TT 2100, available at the same offices of the Motorization and available online; attach proof of payment of 55.00 euros on the 9001 postal code payable to Land Transport Department; book the visit and test of the vehicle; present the vehicle registration certificate.

At the Motorization you can pay online with the new service PAGOPA

Carrying out the inspection in the Civil Motorization costs 55 €

