The car inspection has a very specific cost and can be done at Vehicle registration or at an Authorized workshop. The cost is 45 euros if it is done at Motorization (must be paid into current account 9001, after completing form TT 2100) or 79.02 euros inside a private workshop.

The cost to be borne for the revision and of45.00 euros at the Motor Vehicle Department and 79.02 euros at an authorized workshop.

The cost of inspection for cars is 45 euros by going to the Civil Motorization offices. Or 54.95 euros at authorized private centers the amount is 54.95 eurosto which must however be added theVAT at 22%postal charges and the related payment commission: Approximately 79 euros (Inter-ministerial Decree 317 of 3 August 2021). Here, however, shorter times and ease in finding a center close to home.

Car inspection at the Civil Motorization, how to do it

To carry out the review at a office of the Vehicle registration it is necessary to: submit an application on the appropriate form model TT 2100available at the Motor Vehicle Offices themselves and available online; attach proof of payment of 45.00 euros on account number 9001 registered to Department of Land Transport; book a visit and test drive of the vehicle; present the vehicle registration document.

At the Motor Vehicle Department it is possible to pay online with the new service PAYPAL.

Car inspection expiry date how often

The first car inspection is mandatory within the month in which the four years from the first registration. For example, a car registered on December 12, 2023 must be subjected to inspection within December 31, 2027. After the first review, the deadline becomes two yearscounted from the date of the previous inspection. For example, a car inspected on December 20, 2027 must be verified by 31 December 2029. The date of first registration is in the first quadrant of the vehicle registration document after letter (B). The date of the last revision is indicated in the adhesive coupon which is placed in the booklet by the centre that carried it out.

The inspection must be done within 4 years of registration and then every two years

If the biennial cadence also applies to vehicles of historical and collectible interestcars in public service or for hire with driver, ambulances, cars in scheduled service and taxis are subject to annual inspection. appendix trolleys must be inspected together with the vehicle to which they are associated in the registration document. For trailers with a weight up to 3.5 tons fully loaded, periodic check-up of the cars.

Car MOT check

The inspector applies a sticker to the booklet, with the writing “regular review” and the date. Car failed? The writing is “repeat review – to be resubmitted within one month”: you can drive, but only after the car has been fixed at a garage. And the inspection must be redone within a month. If the vehicle’s conditions are very bad, it ends up “repeat inspection – vehicle suspended from circulation until new inspection with favorable outcome”.

