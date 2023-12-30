One billion euros to speed up the process renovation of the car fleet circulating in Italy. This is the intention of the government led by Giorgia Meloni, as reiterated by the Minister of Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso: “In January we will present a 1 billion car incentive plan for the scrapping of zero, euro 1,2 and 3 cars and replace them with an eco-friendly car”.

Urso's announcement

The minister announced this during his speech end-of-year press conference which is being held in Verona at the provincial headquarters. “Taxis drivers and NCCs will have double incentives, both for those with new licenses and for taxi drivers who want to change cars. We hope this will help improve the healthiness of the air in cities – his words reported by Ansa – The principles underlying the new plan will favor lower incomes which will have 25% more incentives. Anyone with an ISEE under 35,000 euros a year will be able to have up to 13,000 euros to buy an electric car.”