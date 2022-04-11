The question incentives shakes the automotive world. After months and months of waiting, the government has decided to definitively formulate the new decree that contains all the rules governing the tax breaks granted to those who buy a new zero or low-emission car. The new measures convince the DS brand, one of the three premium brands of the Stellantis group, which through the mouth of the general manager of its Italian division, Eugenio Franzetticalled both the State and the regional and local administrations to take responsibility.

“Government contributions are welcome: the electrification effort must be shared by all actors, not just companies and customers, but also by the state – his words pronounced on the occasion of the presentation of the DS team engaged in the Formula E Championship – Since the manufacturers are making an enormous effort in the research and development of electrified power-units, and that citizens are forced to pay higher prices than traditional heat engines, it is right that the State and the Administrations, in addition to creation of a network for chargingcontribute financially to help the spread of this type of mobility “. The number one of DS Italia therefore argues that the government must put a hand to its portfolio not only to support the sales of green cars, but also to accelerate the development of the charging infrastructure.

As for DS, it must be said that the electrified E-Tense range is giving particular satisfactions to the French brand: in the first three months of 2022, in which the brand’s overall sales grew by 40%, in contrast to the premium market which recorded a -24%, about a third of its volumes is was represented by the green range, with the DS 3 Crossback, DS 4, DS 7 Crossback and DS 9 models that in the electric or plug-in hybrid versions they really made a difference.