Prime Minister Draghi signed the Dpcm formulating bonuses for the purchase of low-emission electric, plug-in and endothermic cars

Car incentives: off we go. The Dpcm which, on the proposal of Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, structurally redesigns and finances the incentive for the purchase of electric, hybrid and low-emission vehicles, cars and motorcycles, was signed by the Prime Minister Mario Draghi, provides for an allocation of 650 million euros for each of the years 2022, 2023 and 2024. Incentives for the purchase of electric, hybrid, plug-in and endothermic vehicles are only granted to individuals. A small percentage of the funds is reserved for car sharing companies for the purchase of electric, hybrid and plug-in vehicles.

up to 5 thousand euros for electricity – In particular, the measure establishes that for the purchase of new M1 category vehicles in the 0-20 g / km (electric) emission range, with a price of up to 35 thousand euros + VAT, it is possible to request a contribution of 3 thousand euro, to which a further 2 thousand euro may be added if a homologated car in a class lower than 5 euro is scrapped at the same time. This bonus category is financed with 220 million in 2022, 230 million in 2023 and 245 million in 2024.

up to 4 thousand euros for plug-in hybrids – For the purchase of new M1 category vehicles in the 21-60 g / km emission range (plug-in hybrids), with a price of up to 45 thousand euros + VAT, it is possible to request a contribution of 2 thousand euros to which they can be added a further 2 thousand euros if a homologated car in a class lower than 5 euros is scrapped at the same time. This bonus category is financed with 225 million in 2022, 235 million in 2023 and 245 million in 2024.

2 thousand euros for low-emission thermals – In addition, the note continues, for the purchase of new M1 category vehicles in the 61-135 g / km emission range (endothermic with low emissions, including mild and full hybrids), with a price of up to 35 thousand euros + VAT, it is possible to request a contribution of 2 thousand euros if an approved car in a class lower than 5 euros is scrapped at the same time. This bonus category is financed with 170 million in 2022, 150 million in 2023 and 120 million in 2024.