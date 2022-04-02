The government is preparing to pass the new decree it provides new incentives for zero- and low-emission cars. Specifically, the majority will grant up to 5,000 euros in incentives for 100% electric cars against a maximum cost of 35,000 euros, while up to 4,000 euros for plug-in hybrids against a maximum cost of 45,000 euros. A measure that does not satisfy everyone, in particular Motus-E: through the mouth of its general secretary, Francesco Naso, the association that gathers all the stakeholders of electric mobility has expressed its disappointment.

“The new incentives for electric cars, although positive, risk not being fully effective – the words of Naso reported by Ansa – We note inconsistency with the promptness of the technological developments at stake and with the policies on charging infrastructures put in place so far: in fact, on the one hand, the State will finance high-power charging infrastructures with 740 million euros, on the other hand it will incentivize cars that do not recharge at high power. Coherence between the measures would be needed“.

The association then focused on potential exclusion of company cars from state subsidies, also complaining in this case of a strong concern: “The fact that the incentives do not extend to corporate fleets is a missed opportunity. As already mentioned, company fleets can be a tool for the true diffusion of battery-powered vehicles, bringing electric vehicles onto the second-hand market, within 3-4 years, which can also be purchased by families who cannot afford a new vehicle. The real risk is that the Ecobonus is not entirely effective and that the resources made available are not fully utilized “. On the same point she had also fought in recent days the Unrae: the association spoke clearly of unprecedented exclusion, which severely affects a sector that alone accounts for 37.5% of purchases, a lower percentage than that of other countries, such as Germany where it reaches 65%.