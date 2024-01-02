From the January 1, 2024 car incentives are backEcobonus with the old formula that apply to signed purchase contracts from 1 January to 31 December 2024unless funds run out. Are expected 570 million euros for the purchase of non-polluting vehicles of category M1 (cars), L1e-L7e (motorcycles and mopeds) and N1 and N2 (commercial vehicles) divided into 3 bands: 205 million (+15 million compared to last year) for electric carsthat from 0 to 20 g/km, 245 million (+10 million) for the band 21-60 g/km where there are plug-in hybrids and for 120 million (-30 million) in the third band between 61 and 135 g/km. The first to run out will be the incentives for the 61-135 range, as happened last year, when only 75,000 buyers concentrated in the CO2 ranges from 21 to 60 g/km and from 61 to 135 g/km received the contribution. km. (235 million).

The total incentives could also increase if last year's unused funds are recovered, we're talking almost 300 million of which 94.5 million in the 0-20 range and 202.8 in the 21-60 range. By the end of January, the Government plans to restructure the form of disbursement of incentives for the purchase of cars, with an increased bonus for those who choose to scrap older cars classified as Euro 0 and Euro 1.

Let's see in detail how incentives for the purchase of vehicles work, who is entitled to them, requirements, which vehicles are covered by the benefit, constraints and obligations for the buyer.

Car incentives 2024

In 2024, the incentives are intended for electric, hybrid, petrol, diesel, LPG, methane and plug-in hybrid cars with emissions up to 60 g/km of CO2. These incentives are distributed in bands based on emissions. For cars with emissions included between 0 and 20 g/km of CO2205 million incentives are available, of which 194.75 million are intended for private individuals and 10.25 million for car sharing and long-term rental companies.

The new incentives on electric vehicles range from a minimum of 3,000 to a maximum of 5,000 euros

Cars with emissions between 21 and 60 g/km of CO2 can benefit from 245 million of incentives, of which 232.75 million go to private individuals and 12.25 million to car sharing and long-term rental companies.

Finally they are expected 120 million of incentives for cars with emissions included between 61 and 135 g/km of CO2, entirely intended for private individuals. The latter are the most requested, with limited availability in the first month of January or at the latest in the first days of February.

The 2024 car incentives start again from January 1st and we must wait for the platform to reopen. The 2024 financial allocation of the Ecobonus also includes 40 million euros (74 million euros advanced during 2022 and 2023) to finance private and condominium electric charging stations, 40 million for the purchase of motorbikes and mopeds, both electric and thermal. Moreover, they are expected 20 million euros for the purchase of commercial vehicles of category N1 and N2 electrically powered.

Car incentives 2024, how the Ecobonus works

The 2024 car incentives will continue to be regulated according to CO2 emission levels, as in 2023. The three envisaged bands are as follows:

0-20g/km: electric and plug-in hybrid cars with CO2 emissions equal to or lower than 20 g/km.

electric and plug-in hybrid cars with CO2 emissions equal to or lower than 20 g/km. 21-60 g/km: plug-in hybrid cars with CO2 emissions between 21 and 60 g/km.

plug-in hybrid cars with CO2 emissions between 21 and 60 g/km. 61-135 g/km: non-plug-in hybrid and petrol/diesel cars with CO2 emissions between 61 and 135 g/km.

Incentives for electric and plug-in hybrid cars – For electric cars and plug-in hybrids with emissions of CO2 equal to or less than 20 g/km, the incentive is 3,000 euroswhich rises to 5,000 euros in case of scrapping. For plug-in hybrid cars with emissions of CO2 between 21 and 60 g/kmthe incentive is 2,000 euroswhich rises to 4,000 euros in case of scrapping.

Incentives for non-plug-in hybrid and petrol/diesel cars – For non-plug-in hybrid and petrol/diesel cars with CO2 emissions between 61 and 135 g/km, the incentive is 2,000 euros only with scrapping of an old car up to Euro 4.

CO2 BAND g/km WITH SCRAPPING WITHOUT SCRAPPING PRICE LIMIT 0-20 g/km (electric) €5,000 €3,000 €35,000+VAT

(€42,700 with VAT) 21-60 g/km (plug-in) €4,000 €2,000 €45,000+VAT

(€54,900 with VAT) 61-135 g/km €2,000 €0 €35,000+VAT

(€42,700 with VAT) Table how 2024 car incentives work

Constraints and obligations

Whoever benefits from the incentive is tied to ownership of the vehicle for at least 12 months and will not be able to sell the car within the first year. To benefit from the maximum incentive, it is mandatory to scrap a car, while for the 61-135 g/km range, scrapping is mandatory to access the incentive. To obtain the incentive, the car must be registered within 180 days of signing the contract. Zero kilometer cars and cars previously registered abroad are excluded.

Car incentive price limit

They also lower list price limits (including paid accessories) to access the benefit. The maximum price, free of VAT, IPT and road taxand of 35,000 euros in the bands 0-20 g/km and 61-135 g/km of CO2 (42,700 euros calculating VAT) and 45,000 euros in the range 21-60 g/km of CO2 (54,900 euros taking VAT into account). The price limit cuts out many electric carswho therefore do not benefit from the state Ecobonus at the time of purchase.

Car incentive with leasing

The incentive is recognized even if you opt for a financial leasing. In addition to natural persons, they can also access the incentives long-term rental company And car sharing public. The latter can access the first two emission bands (0-20 g/km and 21-60 g/km), of amount equal to 50% than that expected in the case of purchase by private individuals.

To purchase an electric or plug-in hybrid car, scrapping is not mandatory

Scrapping car incentives

The car incentives with the highest expected contribution are linked to scrapping of an old vehicle of a class lower than Euro 5, i.e Euro 0, 1, 2, 3 or 4. Without a vehicle to scrap in fact you cannot access the incentive for the CO2 range 61-135 g/km. For the purchase of electric or plug-in hybrid cars, scrapping is optional.

Long-term rental companies and car sharing companies also access the car incentive

Car incentives 180 days from signature

The assignment of incentives takes into account not only the purchase price, but also the period between signing the purchase contract and registering the vehicle, limited to 180 days according to government regulations. Furthermore, the car purchased with the incentive cannot be transferred to others for a specific period. For natural persons and for long-term rental, the no-sale restriction is 12 months. For the public car sharingthe vehicle cannot be sold for 24 months after purchase.

Incentives for electric vans and commercial vehicles

Incentives for electric vans and commercial vehicles are aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises, including legal entities, which deal with the transport of goods on their own behalf or on behalf of third parties. The bonus is intended for the purchase of category commercial vehicles N1 and N2 powered only by electricity.

The incentives are only available for the purchase of electric vans

The incentive only with the scrapping of a vehicle approved in a class less than Euro 4i.e. Euro 0, 1, 2 and 3 works like this:

→ 4,000 euros for the purchase of N1 vehicles up to 1.5 tonnes;

→ 6,000 euros for N1 vehicles over 1.5 tonnes and up to 3.5 tonnes;

→ 12,000 euros for N2 vehicles from 3.5 tonnes up to 7 tonnes;

→ 14,000 euros for N2 vehicles over 7 tonnes and up to 12 tonnes.

Incentives for mopeds and motorcycles

For the purchase of electric and hybrid mopeds and motorcycles (categories L1e, L2e, L3e, L4e, L5e, L6e, L7), the expected incentive is 30% on the purchase price up to a maximum of 3 thousand euros he was born in 40% until 4 thousand euros if a classy motorbike is scrapped between Euro 0 and Euro 3.

For the mopeds and motorcycles with combustion engine (categories L1e, L2e, L3e, L4e, L5e, L6e, L7), the state bonus is paid through a 5% seller discount and with a contribution of 40% of the purchase price up to 2,500 euros with scrapping.

How long do new car incentives last?

As regards the duration, the state car incentives currently in force are valid until December 31, 2025.

The Ecobonus is valid until 31 December 2024

You can access incentives for purchases made between January 1 and December 31, 2024. If the fund is exhausted, state contributions stop before their natural expiration. At the end of 2023, for the purchase of electric carswere still available beyond 60% of the incentivescorresponding to 114.7 million out of a total of 235 million allocated. In the second band, dei 235 million intended for plug-in hybrid vehiclesover 88% is even available, with more than 207 million still available.

How to request car incentives

Car incentives are requested and booked by the dealer or reseller, who after registering will be able to insert them into the platform of the Ecobonus established by Mise, reservations could restart from January 10, 2024. All that remains is to wait for the confirmation of the reservation made following which the seller of the vehicle grants the bonus to his customer deducting it from the purchase price; the bonuses are actually paid to the dealer or reseller as “tax credit”.

Latest legislation in force on car and vehicle incentives

Circular 30 December 2022 – operational information Attachment 1 – Declaration of acknowledgment of continued ownership of the vehicle purchased for at least 12 months Attachment 2 – Substitutive declaration relating to the use of the vehicle in car sharing for commercial purposes and the maintenance of such use as well as ownership of the vehicle purchased for at least 24 months Attachment 3 – Substitutive declaration relating to the use of the vehicle in car rental activities for commercial purposes and the maintenance of such use as well as ownership of the vehicle purchased for at least 12 months Attachment 4 – Declaration in lieu of possession of the PMI requirements (Ministerial Decree of 04.18.2005) Attachment 5 – Substitutive declaration relating to the carrying out of transport activities of goods on one's own behalf or on behalf of third parties

– operational information

