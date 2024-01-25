As widely predicted in recent weeks, the funds available for the purchase of petrol cars that fall within the 61-135 g/km CO2 range of the 2024 incentives are selling like hotcakes, with the 2024 allocation already more than halved and which could end within a few days if we continue at this pace. The platform for booking the ecobonus was only reactivated on January 23rd and in a few days only 44% of the initial funds established for petrol models remained available to private individuals intending to change cars.

Petrol incentives are selling like hot cakes

The Ministry of Business and Made in Italy had initially made 120 million euros available but in two days only 53 million euros remained, less than half of the funds initially made available. With this residue, it is estimated that only around 26,000 motorists will be able to access the incentives for cars that fall within the 61-135 g/km of CO2 range, obtaining 2,000 euros for scrapping a vehicle from Euro 0 to Euro 4.

The other bands

The situation is different for the other bands, however, starting from the funds allocated for plug-in hybrids, for example, which remain almost intact two days after the opening of reservations for the 2024 incentives: of the 232.75 million euros made available for the 21-60 g/km range of CO2, 99% remained, i.e. around 230 million.

Electricity funds still available

Ditto for the first band, the one from 0 to 20 g/km of CO2 which includes electric cars, with 190 million of the 194.75 million euros still available for those wishing to purchase an EV. With these numbers, with or without scrapping, we could satisfy 38,000 to 63,000 customers interested in putting a battery-powered car into a garage. The situation of the incentives can also be easily monitored through the portal dedicated to booking the Ecobonus, which shows the screen with the available funds on the home page.