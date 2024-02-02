New car incentives, bonuses of up to 13,750 euros: more money for hybrids and thermals

Amounts to 950 million euros (of which 10 'inherited' from the 2023 funds) the new program ecoincentives 2024 which will come into force by the end of March. In the Ecobonus plan, 793 million are allocated to cars, 35 million to mopeds, motorcycles and quadricycles, 53 million for light commercial vehicles, 20 million for used cars, 50 million for long-term rental. Compared to the past the distribution of incentives available for the different types of cars changes. The 'cleanest' or the electrical with emissions between 0 and 20 grams of Co2 per km they can count on 240 million euros, 150 million will go to plug-in hybrids between 21 and 60 g/km while the largest allocation – 403 million – will go to cars in the range between 61 and 135 g/km, i.e. full hybrid, mild hybrid and with petrol or LPG engines low consumption. Compared to the past, this is a U-turn, with greater attention to cars with a more affordable price list compared to pure electric ones, a market segment that has always exhausted the available funds in a very short time (unlike BEVs).

The plan 'supports' the scrapping of cars from the Euro 0 to Euro 5 category (so far excluded) provided that it has been owned for at least 12 months by the beneficiary or a cohabiting family member: the funds for the scrapping of the Euro 5 are also limited to the purchase of electric or hybrid-plug-in cars. The 25% increase in amounts has been confirmed in the case of an ISEE family income of less than 30 thousand euros, with a maximum incentive that can reach 13,750 euros. Companies should also be able to access the bonuses, with the exception of car dealers. For the incentives there is a restriction on maintaining ownership of the vehicle which for natural persons is 12 months while it rises to 24 months for legal entities. Twelve months of ownership restriction also for bonuses on mopeds/motorcycles/quadricycles. The financing will be distributed across different categories, with 53 million for light commercial vehicles, 35 million for mopeds and motorcycles (of which 30 for electric ones), 20 million for the used market, and 50 million for long-term rental.

The mechanism of the new 2024 incentives is particularly rewarding for those who scrap more polluting cars (Euro 0.1 and 2) and supports motorists with lower incomes. In fact, for the 0-20 g/km range, a BONUS of 6 thousand euros is expected without scrapping, which rises to 11 thousand with scrapping of Euro 0.1 and 2 cars, passing to 10 thousand for Euro 3, to drop to 9 thousand for the Euro4, and to zero for the Euro 5: with ISEE under 30 thousand euros the values ​​become 7,500, 13,750, 12,500, 11,250 and 8000 respectively (in this case also 'opening' the Euro 5 category). As the emissions increase (21-60 g/km), the incentives are 4 thousand, 8 thousand, 6 thousand, 5500 and 0 euros, which for ISEEs under 30 thousand become 5 thousand, 10 thousand, 7500, 6875 and 5000 euros. Finally, for cars with emissions of 61-135 grams of CO2 per km without scrapping there are no incentives, while they are 3 thousand euros for scrapping the Euro 0-2, 2 thousand for the Euro 3 and only 1,500 for the Euro 4.

It should be noted that this year too the bonuses are applicable only on cars that have prices lower (VAT excluded) than certain thresholds, i.e. 35 thousand euros for electric cars and those in the 61-135 g/km of CO2 range and 45 thousand for 21-60 g/km. Also interesting contribution for the purchase of a car used Euro 6 vehicles with a value not exceeding 25 thousand euros (excluding VAT), in the case of simultaneous scrapping of a vehicle up to the Euro 4 class which has been owned for at least 12 months: the incentive is 2,000 euros, with a total budget of 20 million. The plan also provides 35 million incentives for mopeds/motorcycles/quadricycles with the highest allocation for electric ones (30 million) and only 5 for non-electric ones: for electric ones the contribution without scrapping is equal to 30% of the value of the vehicle with a maximum of 3,000 euros, with scrapping it rises to 40% and with a bonus ceiling of 4 thousand euros. Finally, 53 million will be allocated to light commercial vehicles. A curiosity is also the mention of a possible incentive for modifications that 'clean' already owned CARS: in fact, the possibility of supporting retrofits with LPG/methane is being studied.

